Emergency services were called to Oldmeldrum Road, Newmachar, at around 1am on Thursday.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Oldmeldrum Road, Newmachar, around 1am on Thursday August 31.

“Emergency services attended and the 28-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Inquiries are ongoing and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.”

The road reopened at around 3pm on Thursday.

Anyone with information about the crash, including footage, is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident 0148 of August 31.