Conservationists are studying the remains of a 'critically endangered' shark fish that was discovered washed up on a beach in the Scottish Highlands.
Flapper skate can live to 100 years and were once common in British waters but now only small populations remain, including in Scotland.
They have been categorised as Critically Endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) following a long period of overexploitation.
The skate was discovered on Cuil Bay in the village of Duror in Lochaber and is thought to be female, weighing around 100lbs.
READ MORE: Watch viral video of rays, skates and other fish dumped by trawler
Nature Scot said it was of a type "not known to them." It is trying to establish what caused its death but said the injuries were consistent with human handling.
Historically they were overfished and often caught as by-catch during trawl fishing,
In 2009, it became illegal to land flapper skates and blue skates commercially in Scotland. Fishermen are required to return flapper skates unharmed as quickly as possible.
The flapper skate belongs to the elasmobranch or shark family. Instead of bones, it has a skeleton formed of cartilage.
READ MORE: Why tiny jellyfish are such a big threat to salmon
They can reach up to 285cm (for the larger female sex) and seem to prefer deep (100m+) muddy habitats where they eat prawns and other skates and small sharks.
The flesh has rings, which can be counted to give an accurate age.
Jane Dodd, marine operations officer, said: "NatureScot was alerted to a flapper skate found washed up on the beach at Cuil Bay.
"We attended and scanned the skate for a tag, but unfortunately it didn’t have one.
"We also took a photograph and ran this through our online database, Skatespotter, but it isn’t known to us.
"We do not yet know the cause of death, but the injuries seen on this skate are consistent with cuts being made to enable handling of this large fish species, something that has been recorded before.
"We are speaking with colleagues in the Scottish Government’s Marine Directorate on ways we can help provide practical measures and education on how to handle flapper skate when they are caught.”
Loch Sunart to the Sound of Jura Nature Conservation Marine Protected Area was designated in 2015 to protect the resident flapper skate population.
In 2016, it became illegal to fish using towed gears in certain parts of the NCMPA.
In the 1500s sailors invented a tradition to fake an item upon return from long voyages. This included cutting and drying skate into the shape of mermaids or demons, often known as Jenny Haniver.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here