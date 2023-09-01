American pop-punk band Blink-182 have cancelled two shows at Glasgow's Hydro due to an "urgent family matter".
The trio were due to perform sold-out shows on Friday and Saturday, as they tour for the first time since singer and guitarist Tom DeLonge returned to the group.
However, just hours before the band were due to take the stage they announced the gig would be postponed.
A statement said: "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States.
"The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed.
Read More: A LIFE IN SONGS -10 songs that tell the story of the emo genre from Boxcar to Fall Out Boy
"More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."
The band shot to fame on the back of their 1999 album Enema of the State and hit singles 'What's My Age Again?', 'All The Small Things' and 'Adam's Song'.
They continued their success with follow-up Take Off Your Pants and Jacket and darker self-titled album Blink-182.
They announced an indefinite hiatus in 2005, with bassist Mark Hoppus forming +44 and DeLonge fronting Angels & Airwaves, both of which Barker drummed for.
The virtuoso sticksman was involved in a fatal plane crash in which killed four and left him and DJ Adam Goldstein as the only survivors.
That incident prompted the band to reform in 2009 and they released album Neighbourhoods, two years later but DeLonge once again departed to spend more time on "non-musical activities" which include hunting for evidence of alien life.
Hoppus and Barker continued with Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio and released two albums, California and Nine.
It was announced last year that DeLonge would return, having reunited with the group following Hoppus being diagnosed with cancer.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here