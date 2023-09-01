Karen Fulton is described as a “highly respected” solicitor who has worked in the sector for nearly 30 years, particularly in the prime market.

Ms Fulton was most recently head of residential for Scotland at Dundee-based Blackadders and before then was a partner in the private client practice of Bird Semple.

At TC Young, she will work alongside Isobel Ewing in the private client team and while she will focus on the core areas of Glasgow and the central belt, will act for buyers and sellers of property across Scotland.

Ms Fulton said: “I am delighted to be joining TC Young as a partner and to be part of the private client department. I am looking forward to working with Isabel and the growing residential property team in providing an excellent service for all of our clients.”