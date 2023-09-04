CHIENE + Tait Financial Planning has been taken over by its management team.
Directors Mark Dobson and Gordon Birrell have acquired the Edinburgh-based financial advisory firm from Chiene + Tait LLP, the accountancy firm.
The financial planning specialist, which provides advice to individuals, families, trusts, corporates, and charities, was established in 2000 as an independent sister company to Chiene + Tait LLP. It has a presence in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness, and London.
Mr Dobson and Mr Birrell have run the firm for 13 years.
Further to the management buyout, the firm has been rebranded as Seven Street Wealth and relocated its head office to new premises on Alva Street Edinburgh's New Town.
Mr Dobson said: “I am proud of what has been achieved, and of the people who make Seven Street Wealth what it is today.
“There are fewer independent financial advisory firms in the market, due to consolidation in our sector and Seven Street Wealth prides itself on being privately owned. Under our leadership, we are committed to a relationship-driven, forward-thinking and positive people culture, which both our clients and team value.”
Mr Birrell said: “The success of the buy-out is testament to what we have built over the past decade, our loyal client base and talented team gives us the perfect platform to evolve and grow even further."
Seven Street Wealth said it will continue to work with its former shareholders, recently rebranded as CT, on mutual clients and will support each other with accountancy and financial planning services.
Practice manager, who led the rebrand to Seven Street Wealth, said: "The transition to Seven Street Wealth encapsulates progress and legacy. It represents the evolution we stand for while paying homage to our esteemed foundation.”
