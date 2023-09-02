The managing director of an Ayrshire housebuilder has been shortlisted twice in the Scottish Women’s Awards 2023.
Janice Russell, managing director of Dalry-based McTaggart Construction, has been recognised for her achievements by being shortlisted in the Business of the Year and Family-run Business of the Year categories.
The firm has doubled turnover to more than £90m in slightly more than five years.
Ms Russell said: “We truly believe that we can change lives and communities for the better by working in partnership with clients and tenants to create employment and training opportunities as well as homes and developments that people want to live in.
“To be shortlisted alongside so many incredible women making a positive difference to all sectors of Scottish life is both humbling and inspiring.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Rees-Mogg astounds as he tackles 'enemy of Brexit'
McTaggart Construction, founded in 1946, announced in February that chartered surveyor Janice Russell has been promoted to managing director.
The firm had by that stage more than doubled its employee and sub-contractor numbers to around 500 in the space of five years.
READ MORE: Denial after denial from brass-necked Tory arch-Brexiter
Ms Russell was already a director of McTaggart Construction, having been with the company for about 12 years. The chartered surveyor and project manager has more than 30 years of experience within property and construction, and has specialised in housing.
READ MORE: Landmark Glasgow restaurant wins awards after sale
A spokesperson for the Scottish Women’s Awards said: “The sheer talent, resilience, and commitment exhibited by the finalists have left us in awe. Their achievements are an inspiration to women everywhere, empowering future generations to aim high and break barriers.
“The finalists have demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation, and leadership in their fields, showcasing the diversity and strength of talent present among Scottish women.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here