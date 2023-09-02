Janice Russell, managing director of Dalry-based McTaggart Construction, has been recognised for her achievements by being shortlisted in the Business of the Year and Family-run Business of the Year categories.

The firm has doubled turnover to more than £90m in slightly more than five years.

Ms Russell said: “We truly believe that we can change lives and communities for the better by working in partnership with clients and tenants to create employment and training opportunities as well as homes and developments that people want to live in.

“To be shortlisted alongside so many incredible women making a positive difference to all sectors of Scottish life is both humbling and inspiring.”

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Rees-Mogg astounds as he tackles 'enemy of Brexit'

McTaggart Construction, founded in 1946, announced in February that chartered surveyor Janice Russell has been promoted to managing director.

The firm had by that stage more than doubled its employee and sub-contractor numbers to around 500 in the space of five years.

READ MORE: Denial after denial from brass-necked Tory arch-Brexiter

Ms Russell was already a director of McTaggart Construction, having been with the company for about 12 years. The chartered surveyor and project manager has more than 30 years of experience within property and construction, and has specialised in housing.

READ MORE: Landmark Glasgow restaurant wins awards after sale

A spokesperson for the Scottish Women’s Awards said: “The sheer talent, resilience, and commitment exhibited by the finalists have left us in awe. Their achievements are an inspiration to women everywhere, empowering future generations to aim high and break barriers.

“The finalists have demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation, and leadership in their fields, showcasing the diversity and strength of talent present among Scottish women.”