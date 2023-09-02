Tucked just a few steps away from the city's busy Buchanan Street, Sloans is well known for both its award-winning macaroni and cheese and Friday night ceilidhs which are said to sell out every week.

On Sunday, September 10, the team will host their first ever Wee Ceilidh as resident band Chitterybite lead the way through the Gay Gordons, Dashing White Sergeant, Strip the Willow and more.

Tartan is 'optional but encouraged' for what has been described as the 'most wholesome event in town', with colouring-in stations strategically placed around the ballroom for those in need of a break.

Nicola Wilkinson from Sloans said: “We’ve wanted to do a family ceilidh for a long time and we’re excited now to officially add the Wee Ceilidh to our programme of events.

“It’s a genuine feel-good event and so lovely to see families enjoying traditional Scottish music and dancing together.

"Tickets have nearly sold out for September and November’s events so get in quick if you fancy getting in on the action.”

Tickets for Sunday, September 10 are priced at £6 per person or 'free for pre-walking littles'.

For more information or to book now click here.