Newly appointed to the firm are partners Dawn Dickson and Sheila Tulloch.

Ms Dickson joins the employment law team from Eversheds Sutherland, where she has spent the past seven years as a partner.

Anderson Strathern cited Ms Dickson’s “strong experience in the manufacturing, finance, retail and hospitality sectors”. She is also co-chair of homelessness charity Rowan Alba.

Ms Tulloch joins from Orkney Islands Council, where she was service manager for legal services.

Anderson Strathern said: “With extensive experience across the public and commercial sectors, Sheila will lead Anderson Strathern’s Shetland office, growing its market share across the islands and the north of Scotland.”

Among the seven directors being promoted to partner is Chris Devlin, a specialist in planning law.

Anderson Strathern cited Mr Devlin’s “particular expertise in the housing and renewable energy sectors”.

He also advises on environmental law.

Danielle Edgar, who holds specialist accreditations in both family law and child law from the Law Society of Scotland, has also been promoted to partner.

Also among the promotions is Neil Fraser, a specialist in property law who handles complex issues, particularly in the housebuilding sector.

Anderson Strathern said: “His experience is diverse, spanning commercial leasing, non-contentious construction and even the acquisition and disposal of lighthouses.”

Also promoted to partner is employment law specialist Musab Hemsi, a member of the European Employment Lawyers Association and chair of the Scottish Discrimination Lawyers Association.

Gillian Murray, a commercial litigator with “an interest in contentious insolvency”, has also been promoted to partner.

Sarah Phillips, who has more than 25 years of experience, is also being promoted to the Anderson Strathern partnership.

The firm said: “Specialising in fatal accident inquiries and defending motor, employer and public liability claims in both the Sheriff Court and Court of Session, Sarah is frequently involved with complex, high-value cases.”

Also promoted to partner is Caroline Pringle, who joined the firm’s private client team as a director in May 2022 and brought with her a decade of experience in estate planning and asset protection with a particular focus on succession planning, and inheritance and capital gains tax mitigation.

Fraser Geddes, who chairs Anderson Strathern, said: “Being able to promote so many of our directors to partner level this year is testament to the wealth of talent we have within the business. Sheila and Dawn are outstanding hires, both have strong reputations and impressive experience in their fields. And, it’s great to see our next generation progressing and to hear their visions for the future.

He added: “When I took over the reins as chair, I wanted to ensure we consciously invest in our existing team while continuing to attract Scotland’s top legal talent.”