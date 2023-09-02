Around 4.50pm, a 73-year-old man was crossing Orchard Drive, at its junction with Fenwick Road, when he was struck by a bus being driven by a 24-year-old man.

Police and ambulance crews attended, however the 73-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bus driver was uninjured.

Sergeant Adnan Alam said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died at this very difficult time.

“Our enquiries into circumstances are continuing. This is a busy road and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash, who has not yet spoken to officers to please contact us.

"I am also keen to speak to any drivers who have dash-cam footage that may assist.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 with incident number 3030 of 1 September.