Highland and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL) is advertising for the job role at Benbecula Airport on the island of Benbecula in the Outer Hebrides.

Loganair operate scheduled air services operate to Glasgow, Inverness and Stornoway from the airport, which is located north-west of Benbecula close to the village of Balivanich.

The airport is also used by charters, general aviation, air ambulance and search and rescue flights.

HIAL note that the role of an air traffic controller is to “maintain a safe, orderly and expeditious flow of air traffic in order to prevent collisions between aircraft flying in the air and operating on the manoeuvring area”.

Air traffic controllers also "provide advice and information useful for the safe and efficient conduct of flight and notify organisations regarding aircraft in need of search and rescue and assistance”.

The full-time position offers a starting salary of £27,943, rising to £46,281 after training and then £56,700 once fully qualified.

The job application reads: “ Do you want a role that’s more varied than 9-5 and at the very heart of a local community?

“If so, then we have an amazing opportunity for you to join us to train as an Air Traffic Control Officer (ATCO).”

Applicants must at least 18 years of age on or before the closing date for applications and be able to pass the strict medical criteria set down by the UK Civil Aviation Authority.

