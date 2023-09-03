Plumes of smoke were visible across Dundee as firefighters tackled the blaze.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it received a call at 7.13pm alerting them to a property on fire on Dundee Road West.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service previously confirmed they had four appliances at the scene, but later reduced the number to two.

They said they had three main jets, a thermal image camera and a height appliance.

The fire service confirmed crews and appliances left the scene at about 11pm, but said police remained in attendance to cordon off the area.

It is not believed that anyone was hurt.