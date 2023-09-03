A pedestrian who died following a car crash in an Aberdeenshire village has been named.
Calum Rae, 28, of Inverurie, was killed in a crash that occurred at around 1am on Thursday.
The incident took place on the A947 Oldmeldrum Road, Newmachar.
Mr Rae was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.
A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident, and has since been released pending further inquiries.
Officers are now appealing for information from witnesses.
Sergeant Sarah Ritchie said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Calum at this difficult time and his family have asked that their privacy is respected.
“I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash and who hasn’t already spoken to officers to please get in touch.
“”I am also appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time and who may have any dash cam footage which could assist us to get make contact.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0148 of August 31 2023.
