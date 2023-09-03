Less than one-tenth of the expected self-catering tourism businesses had signed up for a controversial new licensing regime at a key measuring point.
Statistics published by the Scottish Government this week show a total 2,587 of so-called “valid applications” for short-term lets licences received by local authorities to the start of April, against an estimated 32,000 short-term lets in Scotland.
Scotland’s largest city has received just 78 applications for licences under new short-term lets legislation, and in Edinburgh there was 90.
The Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers (ASSC) criticised the statistics showing a low level of short-term let licensing applications across Scotland.
From October 1, all short-term lets from self-catering units to B&Bs will have to obtain a licence to operate.
Pressure has been mounting on First Minister Humza Yousaf for a further extension to the deadline, as 37 MSPs wrote to his office this week calling for his intervention.
Rangers FC move is 'first of its kind for stadiums in Scotland'
Rangers Football Club has introduced new self-ordering technology for food and drink at Ibrox Stadium to reduce queues, in a move being hailed as “the first of its kind for stadiums in Scotland”.
The new technology has been launched by the Old Firm club in collaboration with catering partner Levy UK + Ireland, the sports and entertainment division of Compass Group UK & Ireland.
Compass Group said: “The first of its kind for stadiums in Scotland, the technological improvements will speed up matchday service times, with fans at the Glasgow ground being able to order their own food and drink using the interactive screens and pay using contactless technology."
Island distiller releases 'ultra-rare' malt
A single malt that is more than half a century old is set to go to auction to raise funds for disadvantaged young people in Scotland.
Distilled in 1962, Bowmore STAC is the oldest-ever release by the Islay whisky brand. It is presented in a 1.5 litre hand-blown vessel sculpted to reflect the distinctive sea stack rock formations found around the island's coast.
"For 55 years this rare single malt has been quietly aging, capturing flavour and character more as time has passed," the distiller said.
Glasgow firm secures right to build Campbeltown distillery
A Glasgow-based independent whisky bottler and blender has secured planning permission to develop a new distillery in Campbeltown, as the renaissance of the once-booming whisky region gathers pace.
Brave New Spirits has seen its plans to build a single malt distillery at the former RAF base in Machrihanish, where it is pledging to create around 30 permanent jobs in production, warehousing, and distribution, approved by Argyll & Bute Council.
The plans have been developed by Adam Hochul and Alexander Springensguth, founders of Brave New Spirits. Production will be headed by founder master distiller Andrew Nairn, former distillery manager of Glenkinchie, Strathmill, and Borders Distillery.
