Mr Yousaf said the Scottish Government’s “focus on boosting economic growth” will allow ministers to “invest more in anti-poverty measures and support our vital public services”.

His keynote speech to Holyrood will aim to ensure responding to the climate crisis is at the heart of government as well as pushing ahead with further reform and modernisation of public services to help tackle the legacy of the pandemic.

Mr Yousaf said: “The challenges we face – including the cost of living crisis, the impacts of the UK Government’s hard Brexit, and pandemic recovery – are significant, but we have strong foundations that we can build upon, to grasp opportunities and deliver real change.

“During these challenging times, the people of Scotland need a government that is on their side."

He added: "In the coming days we will outline our measures to support businesses and communities to unleash potential and promote entrepreneurship - helping provide well-paid jobs right across Scotland, and boosting national and local economies.

“Our focus on boosting economic growth will enable us to invest more in anti-poverty measures and support our vital public services, protecting the most vulnerable in society and raising the standard of living for everyone.”

But Mr Yousaf has been urged to dedicate his speech to Scotland’s “real priorities” following im leading a pro-independence march on Saturday.

The Scottish Conservatives said their research shows 27 policy promises were broken in the 2022/23 agenda, including pledges to introduce an education reform Bill, replace HMP Barlinnie, and eradicate treatment backlogs in the NHS.

Meghan Gallacher, deputy leader of the Scottish Tories, accused the First Minister of a “dereliction of duty” after he led thousands of independence supporters in a rally from Edinburgh Castle to Holyrood on Saturday.

She said it reveals what his “top priority” is, ahead of the key speech in Parliament.

Mr Yousaf has stressed he will prioritise tackling poverty and the cost-of-living crisis.

Ms Gallacher said: “Humza Yousaf must use his first programme for government to focus on Scotland’s real priorities, rather than his nationalist obsession.

“Sadly, Humza Yousaf showed at the weekend in his address to an independence rally that pushing for another divisive referendum remains his top priority.

“That is a dereliction of duty from Humza Yousaf given people’s struggles with the global cost-of-living crisis, the fact that one in seven Scots are on a NHS waiting list, and our economy is lagging behind the rest of the United Kingdom.

“In typical SNP fashion, their independence obsession means many promises made in last year’s programme for government have not been achieved. From education, to health and housing, the SNP-Green Government are letting down the people of Scotland on their real priorities.”

She added that the “worst policies” of last year’s programme for government would have been introduced if the Scottish Tories had not campaigned against them, including the deposit return scheme, highly protected marine areas and a national care service.

“If it hadn’t been for the pressure applied by the Scottish Conservatives, many of the worst policies outlined this time last year would now be in place or staring us in the face,” Ms Gallacher said.

“Humza Yousaf is leading an out-of-touch and arrogant Government who are out of ideas. His debut Programme for Government must be outward looking on Scotland’s real priorities rather than continuing to look inward on the nationalist priorities, which has typified his time in Bute House so far.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said the NHS must be front and centre of the programme for government.

She said: For too long Scotland has been failed by the SNP’s zombie Government, which has stood idly by while Scots struggle with an NHS in chaos and a spiralling cost-of-living crisis.

“This is Humza Yousaf’s first programme for government and it is his last chance to save the remaining shreds of his reputation.

“This cannot be another exercise in spin and deflection – real action to fix the crisis in our NHS and support people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis must be front and centre.

“This is not as good as it gets. Scotland desperately needs a fresh start and a government with ambition for our country, and Scottish Labour is ready deliver that.”