The road vehicle collided with a bridge near Addiewell around 8.40am on Monday morning.

All trains between Glasgow and Edinburgh have been delayed or cancelled, with Network Rail staff on the scene to survey the damage.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: "We're responding to reports of a vehicle striking a bridge at Addiewell.

"The bridge will need to be examined before services can safely pass over the bridge again.

"Our staff are expected to arrive at the scene in around 20 minutes. We'll provide a further update ASAP."

Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for comment.