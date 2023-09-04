Of course, starting a new Instagram account is a big venture, and building a following that you can monetize in any way can be a tough endeavour. How can you get started? And where do you buy Instagram comments for your photos?

The 5 Top Sites to Buy Instagram Comments in the UK

There are many sites that claim to sell authentic followers and comments, but not all are trustworthy. To make sure you don’t get scammed, we have compiled a list of the five best companies to buy Instagram comments from to help you reach your goals:

Twicsy is an easy choice for ‘number one pick’ when it comes to buying Instagram comments or followers - and there is a very good reason for this. First and foremost, Twicsy has an excellent reputation and many positive reviews from happy customers. So, if you’re looking to gain an edge against the competition and strongly prioritize a safe option, Twicsy should be at the top of your list.

Twicsy specializes in providing authentic, active accounts to clients who buy followers, and tailored, relevant comments to those who buy comments. So, when you buy from Twicsy, you can be sure that the engagement you purchase will not be removed or flagged by Instagram.

Twicsy has a 24/7 customer support team that are always on hand to answer questions and help you figure out how you can meet your goals.

Security is a real and legitimate concern when it comes to online shopping, especially in regards to buying Instagram comments, because there are so many fraudulent sites. One of the reasons that we recommend Rushmax is because they do not store their customers’ private or financial information. Rather than keeping details that they gather indefinitely, they store the information on temporary servers that are regularly wiped once a transaction goes through.

This is why you do not need to make an account to buy from Rushmax, and they will not ask for your login details on Instagram.

One of the best things about Rushmax is the large array of packages that they offer. Whether you just want to buy engagement actions, followers, or a mixture of the two, Rushmax has a package for you. Most importantly, they utilize genuine, active accounts to provide the services they offer, so your new comments won’t get flagged or suspected by the Instagram algorithm.

The one downside is that their customer service team is not quite as large or quick as Twicsy’s, so you may need to wait a while if you have questions or issues.

If you want to boost your online presence and become more visible quickly, Buzzoid is one of our best recommendations. They offer a stunningly quick service, and will begin to deliver followers and comments almost immediately. They work with active accounts and provide relevant comments, although the quality is not as high as what Twicsy or Rushmax offer.

Buzzoid provides many ways to pay, including credit cards, debit cards, and Apple Pay. They also have strict and robust security protocols, which mean you won’t have to worry about your financial information or personal details.

It is every aspiring influencer’s dream to make a post that starts trending; this is certain to result in quick growth for both follower count and engagement rates. InstaPort may not be able to guarantee that your posts will start trending, but their services do make it far more likely that you will get the attention you need to kickstart this process.

They use active Instagram accounts, not bots, to provide engagement and follower boosts, and this minimizes the chance that Instagram will terminate your account for suspicious activity. However, there are some downsides; the speed at which InstaPort delivers results can be slow, and the comments they offer can be a little generic at times.

5. BuzzMaven Agency

BuzzMaven agency is a reliable and reputable company that offers guidance and help to people looking to make waves online. They have a dedicated customer service team and are strict about privacy to ensure that their customers’ data is secure.

They work with authentic and active accounts to give the best results, and they do not work with bots or AI. This limits the risk of your account being suspended or terminated, but it will also ensure that you get worthwhile engagement from your purchase. The downside with BuzzMaven Agency is that their delivery can be quite slow.

Why Trust Our Picks for Buying Instagram Comments?





As social media growth experts, we have worked with hundreds of businesses and content creators to help them reach their goals and thrive in the online marketplace. We are happiest when we can help people, which is why we never recommend companies that we would not and have not worked with personally.

Each of the brands chosen for this list has a good track record, happy customers, and a dedication to offering authentic, active followers and targeted comments, all of which can minimize the chance of their clients’ account being flagged for suspicious activity.

How to Grow Your Instagram Account

Social media is formulaic in many ways. That’s because the Instagram algorithm uses a formula to determine which posts are likely to do best, and it then decides which accounts this content should be shown to.

Unfortunately, growing your Instagram account is not guaranteed, even when you follow supposedly ‘proven’ formulas. Instead, you can significantly improve your chances by leveraging tried and true tactics to get Instagram’s attention. The following tips will help you find your ideal audience and start growing organically:

Identify Your Niche

When you are trying to take part in the influencer economy or use Instagram as a part of your business marketing plan, knowing what niche you exist in is vital. For example, if you want to become a fitness influencer, this is your niche and it should be at the forefront of your mind when you create content.

Choose Your Username/Handle Carefully

Your username, or handle, is important because it is the name that your followers will know you by. You can change your handle if you wish to, but it is not recommended, as this can lead to confusion. Much like your profile picture, this is a part of your brand and tied directly to brand awareness; it is far better to think carefully about a username that ties into your niche and goals, and stick with it.

If you are a business owner, then choosing a username is easy. Simply incorporate your business name into your Instagram handle. If you are a content creator or you want to be an influencer, however, you will need to think more carefully about what image you want to present.

When choosing your username, consider:

Your niche

The content you intend to create

The image/vibe you want to present

Memorability

In short, pick a handle that indicates the type of content you make and matches the vibe that you want to give (e.g. cheerful, serious, supportive). More than this, you want to choose a handle that is short, snappy, and memorable.

For example, as a fitness influencer focussing on fun ways to achieve weight loss, the handle ‘LoseItWithJess’ may be better than ‘JessamineBFitnessandWeightLoss’. Both indicate what the account offers, but the first is shorter, catchier, and has a humorous vibe, thanks to the way it plays with the term ‘lose it,’ which can refer to weight loss, but also letting loose.

Optimize Your Bio

Your Instagram bio is an important part of your brand identity. You can include 150 characters in your bio, which is not a lot of space to play with. When trying to craft the perfect bio, you should aim to incorporate relevant keywords in your message.

Beyond this, use your bio to provide a snapshot of who you are, or what your business specializes in, and what you have to offer. Make sure to save room for a link tree.

Identify Your Target Audience

Turning Instagram into an income stream or marketing tool for your business requires a good understanding of what your goals are and who you are trying to reach. For example, if you intend to be a beauty influencer who helps beginners find products that suit them, you will be aiming your content at:

People who are interested in beauty and skincare

Perhaps younger people who are just starting their learning process

Or older people who are delving into unfamiliar products for the first time

Connect Your Social Media Accounts

Just as having backlinks to your website is vital to improving traffic, linking your social media accounts and cross posting can help you to grow more quickly. For example, if you have a Facebook account with a decent number of followers, linking it to your Instagram and cross-posting will prompt people who follow you on Facebook to cross over and also engage with you on Instagram.

Create a Content Plan

When you have set goals for your Instagram account, creating a plan for your content is very helpful. For example, if you are branding yourself as a tech influencer who shows people how to use technology to improve their lives, having a series of posts that helps people to learn how to use assistive technology is a great idea.

Be as Consistent as Possible

While you do not need to post every day to grow, it’s crucial to update your Instagram regularly. Avoid uploading sporadically - for example, uploading lots of content on one day and then not posting for months – as this may irritate your followers and lead to an overall lower rate of engagement with your content.

If you do all of this, you will have a high chance of growing organically. This is, nonetheless, still a slow process because of the way that the Instagram algorithm prioritizes engagement.

Why Engagement Matters

Seeing a lot of engagement on a post is a great feeling, but your engagement rate is important for another reason. The Instagram algorithm has one specific goal: to ensure that people stay on the app for as long as possible. Because of this, it prioritizes posts and accounts that get quality rates of engagement.

The types of accounts that engage with your content will also impact who, and how often, Instagram recommends your content to.

As you can imagine, this means that the algorithm is heavily weighted towards accounts that already have large followings. Because of that, when you first start out, providing great, well-targeted content will not have the same impact that it will once you have more followers. This is why buying Instagram comments can be very useful!

Should You Buy Instagram Comments?





Buying Instagram comments and followers is a taboo topic amongst influencers and brands, because Instagram frowns on this behavior. However, there are undoubtedly benefits if you buy from reputable companies. The benefits include:

Increased engagement rate

Boosted attention from the algorithm

Quick growth

When you buy Instagram comments from the right company (such as Twicsy, Rushmax, Buzzoid or InstaPort), they will provide targeted, relevant comments that coach the algorithm and help your account reach the best audience organically. When you also pair this with buying followers, you will diversify your follower list and increase the chance that Instagram recommends your account to people who live outside of your local area.