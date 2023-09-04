The two giant pandas which have been housed at Edinburgh Zoo since 2011 will return to China in December this year.
Yang Guang (Sunshine) and Tian Tian (Sweetie), a male and a female arrived on a 10-year loan - which was later extended - from the Bifengxia Breeding Centre.
It was hoped that the pair would produce cubs, but despite several attempts at artificial insemination none were ever born.
Earlier this year it was announced that Yang Guang and Tian Tian would return to China after the end of the agreement, and Edinburgh Zoo has now confirmed that take place in December - likely in the first two weeks of the month.
From November panda viewing will be outdoor only, with the zoo planning a "giant farewell" to the pandas.
Alison Maclean, carnivore team leader at Edinburgh Zoo said, “We are making arrangements with our partners in China for Yang Guang and Tian Tian to return in early December, possibly during the first week.
Read More: Edinburgh Zoo welcomes 'critically endangered' Visayan warty piglets
“Visitors to the zoo can expect to see them indoors and outside until the end of November, after which viewing will be outdoors only until they leave.
“Having cared for Yang Guang and Tian Tian since they arrived in 2011, I will be travelling back to China with them, to help them settle into their new homes."
David Field, Royal Zoological Society of Scotland chief executive, said, “With more than a million species at risk of extinction and our natural world in crisis, Yang Guang and Tian have had an incredible impact by inspiring millions of people to care about nature.
“Through scientific research alongside the University of Edinburgh, we have also made a significant contribution to our understanding of giant pandas, which will be of real benefit to efforts to protect this amazing species in China.
“It is encouraging that in recent years the outlook for giant pandas in the wild has improved, which gives real hope for the future.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here