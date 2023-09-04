Yang Guang (Sunshine) and Tian Tian (Sweetie), a male and a female arrived on a 10-year loan - which was later extended - from the Bifengxia Breeding Centre.

It was hoped that the pair would produce cubs, but despite several attempts at artificial insemination none were ever born.

Earlier this year it was announced that Yang Guang and Tian Tian would return to China after the end of the agreement, and Edinburgh Zoo has now confirmed that take place in December - likely in the first two weeks of the month.

From November panda viewing will be outdoor only, with the zoo planning a "giant farewell" to the pandas.

Alison Maclean, carnivore team leader at Edinburgh Zoo said, “We are making arrangements with our partners in China for Yang Guang and Tian Tian to return in early December, possibly during the first week.

“Visitors to the zoo can expect to see them indoors and outside until the end of November, after which viewing will be outdoors only until they leave.

“Having cared for Yang Guang and Tian Tian since they arrived in 2011, I will be travelling back to China with them, to help them settle into their new homes."

David Field, Royal Zoological Society of Scotland chief executive, said, “With more than a million species at risk of extinction and our natural world in crisis, Yang Guang and Tian have had an incredible impact by inspiring millions of people to care about nature.

“Through scientific research alongside the University of Edinburgh, we have also made a significant contribution to our understanding of giant pandas, which will be of real benefit to efforts to protect this amazing species in China.

“It is encouraging that in recent years the outlook for giant pandas in the wild has improved, which gives real hope for the future.”