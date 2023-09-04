Stephen Flynn unveiled the changes as his party ramps up its preparations ahead of the general election, which is expected next year, and steps up campaigning in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.

Yet the reshuffle sees no return for the high-profile MP Joanna Cherry who was sacked from her role as the party's justice and home affairs spokeswoman by Mr Flynn's predecessor Ian Blackford in January 2021.

The SNP's longest serving MP Pete Wishart and its former defence spokesman at Westminster Stewart McDonald, both of whom resigned from the frontbench after Mr Flynn became leader of the MPs' group, also remain on the party's backbenches in the Commons.

However, the reshuffle sees MP Owen Thompson return to his former role as chief whip after he was sacked from the post in December by Mr Flynn.

Brendan O'Hara who was latterly chief whip and notably clashed with the former SNP MP Angus MacNeil becomes foreign affairs spokesman.

Mr Flynn said his team will "pile pressure on the UK government to help families with the cost of living, whilst renewing the positive case for independence in Europe, and investment in Scotland’s enormous renewable energy potential, as the best route to securing strong and sustained economic growth."

The reshuffle sees Drew Hendry MP take over as economy spokesman (from defence) and Dave Doogan MP take over as energy spokesperson.

It also ensures representation from communities across Scotland, and more women promoted - with Amy Callaghan MP joining the frontbench as Health spokesperson and Anum Qaisar MP taking over as Levelling Up spokesperson.

Tommy Sheppard MP takes over as Scotland spokesperson, while David Linden MP, Alison Thewliss MP, Alyn Smith MP and Kirsten Oswald MP are among those staying in place as Social Justice spokesperson, Home Affairs spokesperson, Europe and EU Accession spokesperson, and Women and Equalities spokesperson, respectively.

Commenting, SNP Westminster Leader Stephen Flynn MP said: "The SNP's new frontbench team will pile pressure on the UK government to help families with the cost of living, whilst renewing the positive case for independence in Europe, and investment in Scotland’s enormous renewable energy potential, as the best route to securing strong and sustained economic growth.

"The Tories trashed the UK economy - and it's increasingly clear the Tory-lite Labour Party is offering no change from the disastrous policies that got the UK into this mess. Under Sir Keir Starmer, they back Brexit, austerity cuts, and creeping privatisation of the NHS, which will take the UK down the path to long-term decline and hammer the incomes of families in Scotland.

"The SNP is the party with a plan to deliver strong economic growth - and reduce the cost of living. Scotland is an energy rich country with huge resources. By rejoining the EU, and investing in the renewable energy gold rush, we can build a wealthier, greener and fairer future.

"Over the coming months, my new team will continue to put the Westminster-made cost of living crisis at forefront of our work - and we will make the case that voting SNP is the only way to secure independence, boost the economy and deliver the real hope, and real change the public so badly deserve."

Full list of the new SNP Westminster frontbench team

• SNP Westminster Leader - Stephen Flynn MP

• SNP Depute Westminster Leader - Mhairi Black MP

• SNP Chief Whip - Owen Thompson MP

• House of Commons Business spokesperson - Deidre Brock MP

• Economy spokesperson - Drew Hendry MP

• Levelling Up spokesperson - Anum Qaisar MP

• Social Justice spokesperson - David Linden MP

• Home Affairs spokesperson - Alison Thewliss MP

• Justice and Immigration spokesperson - Chris Stephens MP

• Attorney General spokesperson - Patricia Gibson MP

• Europe and EU Accession spokesperson - Alyn Smith MP

• Science, Innovation, Technology and Education spokesperson - Carol Monaghan MP

• Scotland spokesperson - Tommy Sheppard MP

• International Development Spokesperson - Anne McLaughlin MP

• Foreign Affairs spokesperson - Brendan O'Hara MP

• Women and Equalities spokesperson - Kirsten Oswald MP

• Environment, Farming, Agriculture and Rural Affairs spokesperson - Steven Bonnar MP

• Cabinet Office spokesperson - Kirsty Blackman MP

• Business and Trade (N Ireland and Wales) spokesperson - Richard Thomson MP

• Health spokesperson - Amy Callaghan MP

• Transport spokesperson - Gavin Newlands MP

• Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson - Dave Doogan MP

• Digital, Culture, Media and Sport spokesperson - John Nicolson MP

• Defence spokesperson - Martin Docherty-Hughes MP

