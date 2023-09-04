A five-star bed and breakfast business on the North Coast 500 tourist route has been brought to market for sale.
Dunnet Bay Escapes is being marketed by Simon Fraser of Business Partnership and is being sold as the owner moves to retire.
The agent said the enterprise “is an outstanding example of a five-star bed and breakfast business”.
Mr Fraser said: “The property sits in a truly breathtaking trading location which benefits from picturesque views of the Dunnet Bay coastline.
“This superb opportunity has been trading since 2017, with the addition of two luxury garden suites in 2018, there is planning permission to add a third.
“The business trades to a high level, with a busy summer season in 2023 and strong forward bookings going forward. It is a genuine wish to retire from the hospitality trade that has resulted in the property being reluctantly presented to the market.”
The agent said the property is finished to an “extremely high standard throughout and is a true turnkey boutique style accommodation business” that “lives up to its five-star grading in every possible way”.
Mr Fraser also said: “Sitting a stone's throw away from the Dunnet Bay coastline and on the hugely popular North Coast 500 route the business offers flexible trading options with two (potentially three) letting bedrooms, two garden suites and a further owner’s bedroom.
“Internally, highlights include the Mansefield Suite which is generously sized with an incredible balcony and the Bay Suite with sea views and a free-standing bath.”
The freehold sale is being offered at £695,000.
Floating hotel berthed creates its own gin
A luxury floating hotel berthed permanently in the historic port of Leith has launched a new gin.
Fingal, which was converted within the ship MV Fingal, has joined forces with the neighbouring Lind & Lime Distillery in Edinburgh to create a new London-style dry gin. It will be served exclusively to guests visiting the hotel’s Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar.
Changing jobs? Why you should check your death-in-service benefit
This article appears as part of the Money HQ with Ben Stark newsletter.
In all the excitement and exhilaration of getting a brand new job, or a big promotion, it’s easy to overlook your death-in-service benefits.
Negotiating your new salary, or flexible working is understandably front of mind. After all, new jobs are all about the future, not the outside possibility that you may die while in employment.
