Duck & Waffle is perhaps best known for an eponymous signature dish, made famous at its flagship open all-hours restaurant in London which was first established in 2012.

A second UK location was opened in Edinburgh's St James Quarter earlier this year, marking the brand's first foray into Scotland with happy hour cocktails, weekend brunches and bar bites.

Launched yesterday, the new Sunday lunch menu is available weekly from 11.30am to 4.30pm and offers two courses for the price of £30.

A choice of mains includes roast rib of beef, corn-fed chicken or a vegetarian option of mushroom camembert wellington, all with a serving of spiced carrot puree, mustard glazed parsnips, Yorkshire puddings, roast potatoes and gravy.

Following up the main event are desserts of baked cheesecake, sweet Torrejas and Wee Comrie custard.

Alexander Winter, general manager at Duck & Waffle Edinburgh, said: "Duck & Waffle's new two-course Sunday roast is available weekly and is the perfect cap to the weekend.

“Our guests can choose the best main dishes and desserts to enjoy the heartiest roast their friends and family have ever seen in Edinburgh".

For more information on Duck & Waffle click here.