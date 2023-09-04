Plans are now underway to offer people across Scotland their boosters for Covid-19 as the country enters autumn and winter.
The plans were brought forward after advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) earlier this year.
This comes amid concerns over new variants of coronavirus such as the recently discovered 'Pirola' strain.
According to Public Health Scotland, this most recent booster campaign is to have "an increased focus on protecting those at highest risk of becoming seriously ill".
When are the Covid-19 and flu booster jabs being given in Scotland?
Public Health Scotland states that the first appointments for both flu and Covid-19 vaccinations will begin for the elderly (65-74) and most at-risk (aged 12-64) on September 18.
Other groups eligible for the booster will then receive these as the campaign progresses.
Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster jab in Scotland?
The JCVI recommends that the following receive their Covid-19 jab this year:
- Residents and staff in care homes for older adults
- Aged 65 and over
- Aged 6 months and over with a condition that places them at higher risk
- Pregnant
- Carers aged 16 and over
- Aged 12 and over who are household contacts of people with a weakened immune system
- Frontline health and social care workers
These groups are all eligible for both a Covid-19 and flu vaccination this autumn and winter and will be sent invites by the NHS.
How to book your Covid-19 booster in Scotland
Those eligible will receive a letter or digital prompt inviting them to a vaccination appointment.
However, those who have not yet received a Covid-19 vaccination aged 12 and over can register for an appointment on the NHS website.
Those doing this must be registered with a GP to use this service.
Those not registered with a GP can do so by calling 0800 030 8013.
Find out more on the Public Health Scotland website.
