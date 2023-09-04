Loganair has unveiled what it is billing as its “biggest-ever summer schedule” for services between Glasgow and Donegal.
The airline declared that it “remains the only carrier offering a direct air link between the UK and Donegal”.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Greens' failures pale into insignificance against Tory ineptitude
Loganair, which describes itself as the “UK’s largest regional airline”, said that its announcement of an extended summer season for next year followed “strong customer demand”.
Running from April to October, flights will increase from 2023’s schedule of three per week to four per week for 2024.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: This humiliation for Brexiters is surely good for everyone else
Loganair said: “The move will almost double passenger numbers for the upcoming season, further boosting connectivity between the UK and north-west Ireland.”
The airline has flown to Donegal Airport since the early 1990s.
It said the relaunch of its Glasgow route in July this year had “sparked a positive response from customers, proving the air link remains as popular as ever”.
Loganair added that the service would again be operated by the “quieter and more comfortable ATR-42 aircraft”, and would run on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Why should Scotland not be able to tell world about Brexit, Mr Jack?
Luke Lovegrove, chief commercial officer at Loganair, said: "The popularity of this route in summer 2023 has been good, but that shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who has visited Donegal. It’s breathtaking, and we are glad the expanded service next summer will give more customers than ever the chance to see this incredible part of Ireland.
“Equally, we hope our customers in Ireland will enjoy the added opportunities to travel to Glasgow and experience everything that our vibrant home city has to offer.”
Eilís Docherty, managing director of Donegal Airport, said: “The passenger numbers in July and August 2023 confirm the continuing demand for this route, and we are delighted that Loganair will be increasing the duration and frequency of flights for 2024. We look forward to working with Loganair from early April next year to continue to provide direct flights between Donegal and Glasgow.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here