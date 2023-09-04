The airline declared that it “remains the only carrier offering a direct air link between the UK and Donegal”.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Greens' failures pale into insignificance against Tory ineptitude

Loganair, which describes itself as the “UK’s largest regional airline”, said that its announcement of an extended summer season for next year followed “strong customer demand”.

Running from April to October, flights will increase from 2023’s schedule of three per week to four per week for 2024.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: This humiliation for Brexiters is surely good for everyone else

Loganair said: “The move will almost double passenger numbers for the upcoming season, further boosting connectivity between the UK and north-west Ireland.”

The airline has flown to Donegal Airport since the early 1990s.

It said the relaunch of its Glasgow route in July this year had “sparked a positive response from customers, proving the air link remains as popular as ever”.

Loganair added that the service would again be operated by the “quieter and more comfortable ATR-42 aircraft”, and would run on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Why should Scotland not be able to tell world about Brexit, Mr Jack?

Luke Lovegrove, chief commercial officer at Loganair, said: "The popularity of this route in summer 2023 has been good, but that shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who has visited Donegal. It’s breathtaking, and we are glad the expanded service next summer will give more customers than ever the chance to see this incredible part of Ireland.

“Equally, we hope our customers in Ireland will enjoy the added opportunities to travel to Glasgow and experience everything that our vibrant home city has to offer.”

Eilís Docherty, managing director of Donegal Airport, said: “The passenger numbers in July and August 2023 confirm the continuing demand for this route, and we are delighted that Loganair will be increasing the duration and frequency of flights for 2024. We look forward to working with Loganair from early April next year to continue to provide direct flights between Donegal and Glasgow.”