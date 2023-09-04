The influence of former tropical cyclone Franklin has led to high temperatures across the UK, with the mercury close to 30 degrees in some areas of England.

For Glasgow and much of the west coast, forecasts predict up to 22 degrees on Monday, 24 degrees from Tuesday to Thursday and 23 degrees on Friday and Saturday.

Edinburgh, Aberdeen and the east coast can expect a similar forecast, though slightly cooler with cloudy spells on Thursday and Friday.

Cooper, a long haired Chihuahua pictured with his humans, Robbie O'Brien and Marianne Gibson enjoying the warm weather in Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow (Image: Colin Mearns)

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, Chris Bulmer, said last week: “As high pressure becomes established from this weekend, fine and settled conditions will develop and along with this we will see a rise in temperature across most parts of the UK next week.

"Many places can expect to see maximum temperatures rise to 25°C or above for several days, which would bring some locations into the realm of heatwave conditions.

"So, while some areas may just miss out on the actual definition, regardless of thresholds, many areas will enjoy a fine period of weather with plenty of sunshine and temperatures are likely to be the highest for many since June or early July.”