Details of the survey carried out by TLF Research emerged as the Scottish Government face a court challenge to stop motorists being fined for entering Scotland's major centres through Low Emission Zones following concerns the penalties are unfair.

The analysis carried out for Net Zero promoters DriveElectric found that just 22% of those asked in Glasgow were in favour of LEZs while it rose to 31% in Edinburgh. Just 17% of people in Glasgow and 14% in Edinburgh thought the zones were great for the environment.

Enforcement using a penalty charges structure has already begun in Glasgow from the start of June, and is expected to be brought in in Edinburgh, Dundee, Aberdeen in June, next year.

It comes as it emerged that nitrogen dioxide levels at traditionally Glasgow's most polluted area around Glasgow Central Station have actually gone up by over 12% since enforcement of the city's LEZ was brought in in June - although they remain below legal limits.

In the UK, the law on nitrogen dioxide (NO2) pollution – one of the most harmful pollutants – says annual average concentrations cannot exceed 40 µg/m3 (micrograms per cubic metre of air).

According to the official data seen by the Herald, in the three months since enforcement began, average concentrations at Glasgow Central Station hit 34.4 - up from 30.6 over the same period last year.

However at another monitoring spot where higher NO2 levels were recorded, levels have dipped. In Byres Road there was a drop over the same period from 16.7 to 14.2, at Dumbarton Road it declined from 21.1 to 19.4 and at Nithsdale Road it went from 16.3 to 13.8.

Campaigners are to challenge what they believe is an "illegal" and "disproportionate" system of motorist fines set by the Scottish Government for those breaching LEZ which is set to be established across Scotland. They believe if it is successful it would put paid to the enforcement of LEZ schemes.

The council says the plans for the LEZ to be extended to all vehicle types was "democratically agreed" in 2018 and that since then it had undertaken an "extensive programme of communications and engagement to raise awareness of the scheme, its timescale for introduction and the availability of funding to ease compliance".

Glasgow City Council was accused of "profiteering" as it was set to bring in £600,000 in fines in the first two months of imposing penalties on drivers entering the LEZ.

The number of sanctions imposed after enforcement started in June has doubled in a month.

Some 5,933 penalty charge notices were issued to cars being driven into the LEZ in July - after just 2922 in June.

The survey undertaken in March found that 1% in Glasgow and 5% in Edinburgh did not mind paying the charge.

Some 17% in Glasgow and 19% in Edinburgh said they do not want to pay any penalty.

Just 49% in Glasgow were in favour of LEZs but only if the air pollution is bad in the area. In Edinburgh support levels dropped to 42%.

However the survey, which covered around 2000 people across the UK and around 100 in Glasgow found that only 11% of the city's respondents do not believe LEZs work.

According to the Scottish Government's air quality database the the annual mean at the eight monitoring sites around Glasgow never exceeded 40 µg/m3 in 2022. The LEZ was extended from buses to cars from December 31 of that year.

The highest mean concentrations were Glasgow Central Station with 39.1, while Byres Road was 25.3, Dumbarton Road was at 24.4, and Nithsdale Road was 22.1. The lowest concentrations were at Anderston where it was 21.6, High Street (20.9), Great Western Road (19.8) and Townhead (16.8).

In 2021, only one of the eight was above the legal limit - Glasgow Central Station at 45.1.

Glasgow Central Station monitoring site

DriveElectric, which is supporting green solutions to combat climate change said that while public opinion in Glasgow from their findings may not be overwhelmingly in favour of the zones it was thought it might still spark interest in EVs and more sustainable travel.

Mike Potter, chief executive at DriveElectric said: “Glasgow’s Low Emission zones were introduced in June 2023 in the hopes of accelerating the uptake of less polluting vehicles and improving the safety and attractiveness of the city. Whilst the zones have been praised by some residents for environmental reasons, concerns about the impact they may have on people with lower incomes and businesses have led to divided opinions.

“According to our recent survey, just over one in six (17%) of Glasgow residents replied saying they don’t want to pay the charge, showing the cost of the fine is a concern amongst motorists. However, almost half (49%) of Glaswegians are in favour of low-emission zones if the air pollution is poor in the area. This is the second-highest percentage of any UK area surveyed, showing an understanding and appreciation amongst residents of the potential environmental benefits the zones can have.

“In the coming months, we will learn more about the impact the zones are having on Glasgow’s pollution levels which will hopefully encourage motorists to consider more sustainable ways of travel.

“With a number of low emission and clean air zones being implemented across the UK, we wanted to gather public opinion on the zones to bring attention and context to them. Whilst much focus in the news surrounds the cost of the zones, we have tried to raise awareness about the positive and important impact the zones can have on the climate and pollution. This is all in the hopes of sparking more interest in sustainable travel by highlighting the benefits of switching to greener transportation.”

Glasgow’s scheme works differently from the clean air zones in Bath, Bristol and Birmingham, plus London’s ULEZ, because while those cities allow drivers to pay a fee of between £8 and £12.50 to enter, Glasgow’s LEZ bans older, more polluting cars outright in a model that is being copied in Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen.

The square mile city centre LEZ zone is aimed at improving Glasgow’s air quality and unlike other UK cities has a fine structure working on an escalating scale.

When the LEZ zone was launched campaigners hailed the move as a “big moment” for the city that will save lives by giving residents “more breathable air”.

Road transport is estimated to be responsible for about 50% of total emissions of nitrogen oxides, which means that nitrogen dioxide levels are highest close to busy roads and in large urban areas. Gas boilers in buildings are also a source of nitrogen oxides.

When the first low-emission zone in Scotland was introduced in Glasgow from December 31, 2018, it was directed at buses.

Phase Two directed at cars came into effect in December 2022 while the scheme was enforced through fines by Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) from the start of June, this year.

An LEZ Fightback spokesman said, “These findings come as no surprise. We have been heartened by the widespread opposition to a badly thought-out policy. It is a tax on tradesmen and low income families and has no bearing whatsoever on the environment.”

The escalating fines starting at £60 if their vehicles enter the area and do not meet emission standards - with petrol cars older than 2006 and diesel cars registered after September 2015 generally compliant. A second offence will see a penalty of £120 applied, a third £240, and the fourth maximum fine is £480.

The council says it is only aimed at a minority of older vehicles which are the most polluting - with up to 90% of cars thought to already meet the requirements.

It says that all revenue incurred in running Glasgow's LEZ scheme itself, will only be used for activities that help reduce air pollution or contribute toward achieving our climate change targets.

But it has been heavily criticised by representatives from the hospitality and taxi trades who warn it could hammer the city’s beleaguered night-time economy - still reeling from Covid and the cost of living crisis.

A council spokeswoman said: “Glasgow’s LEZ which is based on national legislation, is a crucial public health measure that aims to tackle the harmful air pollution that has blighted the city centre for decades, disproportionately affecting the most vulnerable.

“While the vast majority – up to 90% - of vehicles currently entering the city centre are unaffected, the LEZ standards address the most polluting vehicles which are disproportionately creating the harmful concentrations of air pollution.

“By reducing levels of damaging pollution, we can create a safer and more pleasant experience for everyone who visits, works and lives in the city centre.

“Glasgow’s LEZ is also expected to help accelerate the uptake of less polluting vehicles and encourage people to move toward more sustainable transport options.”

Of the three month pollution data, a spokeswoman added: “Glasgow’s LEZ was declared in respect of exceedances of the legal objective for annual mean nitrogen dioxide - a harmful air pollutant linked to a variety of health conditions.

“Restricting access by those vehicles which contribute disproportionately to emissions from the area where air pollution levels are the highest, is a vital step in improving air quality and the health of all those who use the city centre.

“Air pollution levels are highly variable and dependent on a number of contributing factors, including weather patterns. It will therefore be some time before the benefits of the LEZ can be reported, particularly as the main expected benefit relates to the long-term annual average pollution concentrations.

“Air quality is subject to statutory annual reporting, as is any operational LEZ, and the impact of the zone will be fully considered in these reports.”