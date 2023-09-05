By Alec Ross

NFU Scotland has written to Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf ahead of the publication of the Scottish Government’s Programme for Government, calling for his support to secure a viable future for Scotland’s farmers and crofters.

The lobbying body believes this would send an important signal to Scotland’s farmers and growers and give them confidence to invest in the future.

The union outlines five specific areas where it wishes the Scottish Government to assist, namely:

• Putting food production at the heart of future agricultural policy

• Increased, multi-annual and ring-fenced commitment to future funding

• A Good Food Nation bill that delivers for primary producers through a “Scottish first” policy.

• A review of the regulatory burden on the sector, and

• A raising of the profile of Scottish agriculture and a commitment to supporting local.

In the letter, NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy writes: “I believe the Scottish Government has an opportunity through its policy and legislative programme to support Scotland’s farming industry by responding to its many challenges, to allow us to continue being the social and economic lifeblood of communities across Scotland”.

Round-up

A plainer show of beef cows at Dumfries yesterday sold to 225p/kg and averaged 172p/kg or £1,356/head, while a larger consignment of dairy cows sold to 187p/kg and averaged 151p/kg or £1,474/head.

Bulls averaged 172p/kg or £1,960/head and sold to 179p/kg, while prime cattle sold to 328p/kg for J Jardine, Yett.

In the pig section, baconers sold to £215 per head for an exceptional pair of Gloucester Old Spots from Upper Locharwoods, while a pair of Caithness consigned Large Black baconers sold to £200 with other pens of Large Black baconers from the same home selling to £195.

Cast sows from Perthshire sold to £100 as did boars from Newton Stewart. Cross-bred growers sold at £70 with several pens of Oxford Sandy Black growers selling to £60 (twice); £60 also was paid for Saddlebacks while Iron Age crosses sold to £48/head.

43 bullocks at St Boswells yesterday averaged 289p/kg and sold to 320p/kg, while heifers averaged 291p/kg and sold to 330p/kg.

Lambs largely held their position on the week, averaging 253p/kg and selling to £166 for Texels, while cast sheep averaged £100/head and sold to £159/head for Texel tups.

Prime cattle met with less demand at Carlisle yesterday, with prime heifers falling by 13p/kg to average 272p/kg and prime beef bred bullocks falling by 15p/kg to average 268p/kg.

However, young bulls met with demand and rose 10p on the week to average 248p/kg. Cast cows continued to do well, with beef cows in particular rising 10p/kg on the week to average 182p/kg. And, in line with elsewhere, lambs mostly held their position, averaging 264p/kg and selling to 371p/kg or £166/head.