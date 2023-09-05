Wood Group, the Aberdeen-based engineering and consulting services provider, has secured the deal to provide a range of technical services to Harbour Energy’s North Sea assets.

The partnership will run for an initial five years, with five one-year extension options covering Harbour operated assets such as J-Area, Greater Britannia Area, Solan and the AELE (Armada, Everest, London, and Erskine) hubs.

The company said it had entered into a deal it says will support hundreds of jobs in Aberdeen and elsewhere.

READ MORE: UK North Sea oil and gas giant Harbour Energy posts loss

Wood said that it would provide engineering, procurement and construction services as well as operations and maintenance services to the business.

This will include ways of digitising and decarbonising Harbour's offshore assets, the business said.

"We are incredibly proud to have been selected and trusted by Harbour Energy to partner with them across their North Sea assets," said Steve Nichol, Wood's executive president of operations.

READ MORE: Wood Group hints at further new contract wins to come

"We have worked on North Sea assets for more than 50 years and excel in designing and managing the complexity of energy infrastructure while at the same time seeking to minimise associated emissions.

"This new agreement and new contracts are testament to Wood's role as a trusted technical partner to the energy companies of the future, where our priority is to help our clients deliver the energy the world needs and be able to transition to a low carbon future."

The companies will have the option to extend the initial five-year contract by one year at a time up to another five years.

READ MORE: Wood signs agreement with Shell

It will "support the employment of hundreds of people" at Wood's operations business in Aberdeen and offshore. Wood expects to start recruiting for new roles in 2024.

Audrey Stewart, Harbour Energy vice president of supply chain, said: "Harbour is excited to develop our relationship with Wood and the signing of this contract is an important step forward in establishing our suite of long-term strategic partnerships across our North Sea assets."

Wood describes itself as a global leader in consulting and engineering, “helping to unlock solutions to critical challenges in energy and materials markets”.

It provides consulting, projects and operations solutions in 60 countries, employing around 35,000 people.

Shares in Wood Group rose 0.19%, or 0.3p, at 156.5p.