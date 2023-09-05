UK in a Changing Europe (UKICE) director Anand Menon also highlights a lack of appetite from the European Union to change the current arrangements even if there were a political will to do so in the UK.

The think-tank is a UK-wide network of academics coordinated from King’s College London which aims to promote high-quality and independent social science research on Brexit and its consequences.

Mr Menon says in a paper published today: “The conversation about UK relations with the European Union has altered quite markedly since Boris Johnson signed his Brexit deal on Christmas Eve in 2020. For one thing, the debate concerning the economic impact of Brexit has intensified, not least in the context of the current cost of living crisis…As more data has become available, economists have begun to assess the actual as opposed to expected impact of the decision to leave.

“Even a Government anxious not to discuss the economics of Brexit has reluctantly admitted that implementing the full raft of border checks necessitated by the Trade and Cooperation Agreement might exacerbate inflation, and that, in the words of the Chancellor, ‘having unfettered trade with our neighbours and countries all over the world is very beneficial to growth’. Public opinion too seems to have shifted. In May, Nigel Farage declared that Brexit had failed. YouGov confirmed that over 60% of respondents felt it had been more of a failure than a success.”

Mr Menon noted global strategic consulting firm Redfield and Wilton had found that, leaving aside those not expressing a preference, as many as 61% of people are in favour of rejoining the EU, while only 39% back staying out.

He added: “Finally, according to our polling, 40% of Leave voters now say that the UK economy is significantly weaker after leaving the EU, while the economy is a key driver of doubts expressed by Leave supporters who now regret their 2016 choice.”

Mr Menon observed neither the Conservatives nor Labour was “anxious to make Brexit a major issue”.

He said: “Labour fears alienating Leave supporters. And it is hardly easy for the Conservatives to sell the benefits of Brexit at a time when so many see it as at least partly responsible for our current economic woes.”

Mr Menon added: “While there is little appetite on the part of the current UK Government to build on the relationship negotiated by Boris Johnson, the difficulties experienced in negotiating UK participation in the EU’s Horizon research programme bear eloquent testimony to the problems inherent in doing so even should the political will be present. This would become all the clearer under a Labour government...It is far from obvious that the EU is interested in even the limited kinds of alterations to the status quo that Labour figures are mooting…

“And of course even were Labour to be successful in reaching, for instance, a veterinary agreement with the EU, these kinds of measure will make little difference to the overall economic impact of Brexit. Consequently, that impact will continue to be felt, exacerbating the problems in generating growth…It is anyone’s guess as to whether, and if so when, the debate over the economics of Brexit translates into serious political will to revisit some of its guiding principles.”