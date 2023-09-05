The First Minister will set out a “package” of childcare measures this afternoon – including expanding and widening free childcare along with support for staff and more backing for breakfast and after school clubs.

Speaking ahead of the key speech, Mr Yousaf insisted his priorities for the coming 12 months will be “focused on what really matters to the people of Scotland”, pointing specifically at “reducing poverty, delivering growth, helping to tackle climate change and providing high quality public services”.

Mr Yousaf has also signalled that his key Holyrood speech will set out action to protect people living in the private rented sector.

The FM said the announcement would help tackle poverty and boost the economy by bringing people back into the workforce.

The Programme for Government, he said, would also include support for childcare staff in the private, voluntary and independent (PVI) sector, which has raised concerns of the impact on staffing since the Scottish Government launched its 1,140 hour per year free childcare project.

He said: “We’re looking at areas around what we can do in relation to the pathfinder projects that we have that help provide that all year round, school age child care from breakfast clubs to after school clubs.

“We’ll be looking at what we can do in relation to further expansion to two-year-olds and what more can be done in supporting staff in the PVI sector in particular.”

Mr Yousaf added: “There’ll be a whole package announced, and of course it will be fully funded by the Government.”

But the First Minister – who has previously been chastised by Holyrood’s Presiding Officer after details of Scottish Government announcements were released to the press before being made in parliament – was reticent over details about other parts of the Programme for Government.

However, he did commit to take action to protect people living in the private rented sector.

Speaking to LBC, Mr Yousaf was asked about loopholes in the Scottish Government’s rent freeze which allows prices to rise between tenancies at a much higher rate than the maximum of 6% currently allowed by the legislation.

He said: “Yes, there will be some detail around what we can do to protect those in the private rented sector.

“We know it’s a significant challenge right across the country, but we know there’s particular areas that face that challenge, perhaps, more than others, so there’ll be some information in the Programme for Government about our plans for over the next 12 months.”

The First Minister is under pressure to boost the Scottish Child Payment as a key measure to combat child poverty.

The Child Poverty Action Group is pressing the First Minister to use his first Programme for Government on Tuesday to up the Scottish Child Payment, which currently stands at £25 a week per qualifying child, by at least an additional £5.

In addition, Mr Yousaf is being urged to commit cash to mitigate the impact of Westminster’s two-child cap on certain benefits – with the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) estimating that this affects more than 80,000 children across the county.

As of the end of June, some 316,190 under-16s were in receipt of the Scottish Child Payment – a benefit introduced by the Scottish Government as part of efforts to tackle child poverty which is not available to families in other parts of the UK.

But CPAG has estimated if the Scottish Government is to meet the legally binding target of reducing the number of children in relative poverty to 18%, this needs to be increased to £40 a week.

Currently about 250,000 youngsters in Scotland – 24% of all children – are living in poverty, with Holyrood also having committed to cut this to less than 10% by 2030.

CPAG director John Dickie said: “The First Minister has been right to say that tackling child poverty must be a top priority and his leadership campaign pledge to increase the Scottish child payment to £30 in his first budget was especially welcome.

“His first Programme for Government is his opportunity to show he will deliver on that promise.

“With low-income families still reeling under the pressures of the cost-of-living crisis, there is not a moment to lose to turn his welcome words into concrete policies.”

But asked if there were plans to increase the Scottish Child Payment from £25 per week to £30 per week – something Mr Yousaf said he would consider during the SNP leadership race earlier this year – as well as on plans for taxation and the relationship with business, the First Minister appeared keen to give nothing away.

Mr Yousaf’s first Programme for Government comes against the background of struggling public finances, with a £1 billion black hole expected in next year’s budget.

Asked if the financial position could impact on his ability to make his mark on Government on Tuesday, the First Minister said: “There’ll definitely be some initiatives that I hope will demonstrate the direction I want to take the Government, but there’s no getting away from the scale of the public finances and the challenge that we face in relation to those public finances.

“It’s the most difficult time, certainly I’ve ever seen for the public finances, and I’ve been in Government for 11 years.

“We know because of the disaster if the mini budget last year from the UK Government that public finances are not just going to be constrained for the year ahead, but I’m afraid for probably many years to come.”