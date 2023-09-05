Humza Yousaf has marked tackling the climate crisis as one of his top priorities when he sets out his legislative priorities for the next 12 months this afternoon.

The Scottish Government is set to bring forward legislation for replacing fossil fuel boilers with sustainable systems such as heat pumps in the Health In Buildings Bill in the coming months.

But campaigners have warned that major environmental interventions during the first six months of the First Minister’s term have included scrapping key measures including enhanced protection of the marine environment and delaying the deposit return scheme.

Read more: Programme for Government: Humza Yousaf to expand free childcare

The Scottish Government is also expected to set out its final energy strategy that could call for a presumption against new oil and gas developments being approved and accelerating the decline of the North Sea fossil fuels industry.

The First Minister has refused to speak out against the controversial Rosebank oil field – the largest undeveloped field in the North Sea – and members of his government have criticised Labour’s announcement that they would not grant permission for new oil fields if they won the next general election.

Friends of the Earth Scotland’s climate and energy campaigner, Caroline Rance, said: “The time for timid climate politics must be over.

“Humza Yousaf must quickly get to grips with the climate science and the severity of the climate crisis and put action to wind down fossil fuels at the very core of his Government’s plans for coming years.

“This deadly summer of wildfire, floods and even water shortage warnings in Scotland show that there is no more time to waste with half measures or to listen to those demanding delays to environmental progress.”

Read more: Revealed: Rishi Sunak's 'false' claim North Sea oil and gas cleaner than imports

She added: “Ministers need to speed to the transition away from fossil fuels, reject plans for a new polluting power station at Peterhead and finally join the campaign to stop the Rosebank oil field.

“Yousaf’s Government needs to supercharge plans that will improve lives as we move beyond fossil fuels such as delivering warm homes, prioritising public transport and putting a credible plan in place to transition workers from oil and gas to good green jobs.”

Green Circular Economy Minister, Lorna Slater has called on opposition MSPs to work in good faith with the Scottish Government to tackle the climate crisis.

She said: “It's time for all parties to get real on the climate and nature emergencies, and that means no more playing politics on what is a matter of life and death for humanity.

“We don’t have time to waste. Over the summer we have seen record temperatures, wildfires and heat waves doing a huge amount of damage to our environment, and they are just a taste of what’s to come.

Read more: SNP raised DRS concerns three years ago despite '11th hour' claim

“Whether it's the Tory Prime Minister issuing new oil and gas licences or the Labour opposition capitulating on low emission zones, time and time again the commitment of both parties has been shown to be paper thin.

“There will always be opposing views in politics, but what we can and must agree on is that the climate and nature emergency has to be our number one environmental priority. That must surely transcend all political lines.

“It will be clear from this year’s Programme for Government that Green ideas and influence are making a positive difference and having an impact.

“The strength of our cooperation agreement within the Scottish Government is that we find ways through any differences so, when it comes to climate and nature especially, we are putting people and planet first.”