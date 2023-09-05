A pub and cafe located at the heart of "golfing nirvana” has been put up for sale.
Cornerstone Business Agents is marketing the Golf Inn at Ladybank as a freehold sale.
It sits yards away from the famous Ladybank Golf Course, which dates from 1879 and was created by golf legend Old Tom Morris.
The agent said: "This area of Fife is also renowned for its high-quality golf courses in the nearby vicinity.
"The village golf course in Ladybank is recognised as one of best courses in Fife, historically hosting qualifying for the Open Championship."
It continued: "The immediate area around the village is golfing nirvana: St Andrews, Kingsbarns, The Dukes, Leven and Dumbarnie are all located with a 45-minute drive.
“The business has been under our client’s ownership since 2019, during which time the business has been completely repositioned and energised.
"Prospective purchasers will find a vibrant public house business geared towards great customer service and offering the best for locals and visitor alike.
“The public bar is cosy and welcoming hosting a variety of different events on a regular basis. From quizzes, live music (traditional and contemporary) to Karaoke as well as a tempting lunch and evening menu."
The agent added: “Our clients have professionalised the offering to allow new owners to follow a successful template.
“The conversion and inception of the Bunker Café has added an extra dimension to the business as well as offering a different service.
“The café/coffee shop offering has developed a new line of income and is proving very popular with both sit in and takeaway custom. This is a huge positive for the business going forward.
“The Bunker café doubles up as a farm shop, coffee shop, takeaway and community meeting place."
Cornerstone Business Agents also said: “Our clients have also worked hard to create an excellent function offering within the business.
"Our clients have invested in a stage area, lighting and a sound system to offer a flexible and event ready room for weddings, celebrations, music nights, comedy evenings, parties, as well as high teas.
"The owner’s accommodation has been developed to the highest standard offering a spacious and luxurious family home.
"It is very rare to find this standard of owner’s accommodation to accompany a business.”
The Golf Inn is being offered at £550,000.
