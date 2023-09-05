The number of golden eagles in southern Scotland has risen to its highest in three hundred years, according to experts.
Project managers running a translocation scheme have revealed eight more chicks were successfully moved from other parts of the country to a secret location in south Scotland this summer to boost previously low numbers.
It means the total number of golden eagles in the south has reached about 46 – the highest number recorded in the area for three centuries and more than quadruple previous counts.
Before the South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project began, there were believed to only be between two and four pairs of golden eagles across Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders.
Project managers have further revealed two birds – named Edward and Iona – moved to the area three years apart have now paired up in a confidential location close to the town of Moffat.
READ MORE: Strictly Come Dancing favourite Hamza Yassin's Highland love
The burgh, which was named as Scotland’s first Eagle Town in 2021, is hosting the UK’s only Eagle Festival between September 22 and 24 this year.
Now in its third year, the Moffat Eagle Festival is organised to help secure support for the project’s continuing conservation efforts and showcase its success in helping golden eagles flourish in southern skies once again.
Naturalist and BBC Springwatch presenter, Iolo Williams, who will be the festival’s keynote speaker this year, said: “The work of this outstanding project is playing a vital role in boosting the small, golden eagle population in the south of the country.
“It is brilliant to think that there is an even greater chance of seeing this iconic predator, which is so important to maintaining a healthy ecosystem, soaring in southern skies.
“I can’t wait to attend the Moffat Eagle Festival in September, and hopefully quietly spot some of the golden eagles when I’m there.”
Cat Barlow, project manager for the South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project, added: “We are thrilled to bring eight more chicks to the region – the greatest number we have transported in any one summer so far, bringing the population of golden eagles in the area to an all-new record high.
“And we’re incredibly excited to see some of the first birds that we translocated in the area now nesting together.
“This is a significant new step in our work to ensure the south of Scotland golden eagle population is self-sustaining and continues to thrive in southern skies for many generations to come.”
Pip Tabor, manager of the Southern Uplands Partnership, the project’s host charity, said: “As a top predator, this majestic bird of prey is fundamental to protecting our local eco system.
“Before our project began, only three pairs were nesting in the south of Scotland. We’ve now more than quadrupled the population, and though all seem to have settled in the south of Scotland, some of our birds have even travelled as far south as Forest of Bowland and Nidderdale where the species has been extinct for a number of years.”
READ MORE: White-tailed eagle watched by millions flies to Mull for Christmas
Francesca Osowska, NatureScot’s chief executive and a passionate supporter of the project, added: “The key aim of this exciting project is to increase the number of breeding pairs in the south of Scotland, a vital part of our work to reverse biodiversity loss and combat the climate emergency.
“With wildlife declining across the globe, it is fantastic to hear that the project has translocated so many eagle chicks once again this year and that they’re seeing such positive signs of potential breeding behaviour taking place.”
Earlier this year, Scottish Raptor Study Group workers in the Scottish Highlands, Islands, Angus and Perthshire carefully collected chicks from a number of supportive estates under licence from NatureScot before taking them to the release site in a confidential location in the Moffat Hills.
The birds were then cared for in specially-designed release aviaries and given supplementary food to help them adjust to their new habitat before their release this summer.
Experts at the University of Edinburgh’s Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies also provided support throughout the process to monitor the health and wellbeing of the birds.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here