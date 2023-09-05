Brought to you by
East Kilbride's Eureka Solutions has been lauded for its expertise in implementing Netsuite, the cloud-based business management software
Eureka Solutions is the UK’s leading provider of cloud-based business management software solutions, combining technical expertise with personalised, customer-led service.
Over almost two decades, the East Kilbride-based firm has been widely recognised as a leader in uniting the business systems of growing organisations, to make sure clients have the information they need to run their businesses more profitably.
With more than 20 awards marking their technical expertise in both business software Oracle NetSuite and Sage, as well as recognition of their outstanding customer service, the Eureka Solutions team is passionate about providing secure, robust, and long-term solutions to clients, providing systems that exceed customer expectations.
The company have been lauded for their innovative implementation of NetSuite – cloud-based business management software - with their clients’ operations. This expertise which has proven highly beneficial to growing Scottish organisations such as St Andrews Links Trust, the R&A and Heart of Midlothian Football Club, helping these organisations to effectively manage their finances, operations, and customer relationships.
By using NetSuite to its fullest capabilities, Eureka Solutions delivers a fully flexible, scalable platform that grows and adapts as businesses do – and is trusted within the sector due industry-leading practices gained from thousands of implementations.
Priding itself on long-term relationships with its NetSuite customers, Eureka Solutions has successfully delivered over 100 NetSuite projects across a variety of industry sectors, including hospitality, sport, biotechnology, wholesale, retail, software, IT services and non-profit.
Client Thomas Schofield, the Finance Director of Luton Town Football Club, said the technical expertise of the Eureka Solutions team has and will be greatly beneficial to their NetSuite journey.
“Technically Eureka Solutions have been fantastic and have been able to tell us how best to achieve what we want. The training was excellent as well. Moving forward we’ll be working with them to get even more out of the system, ensuring we release its full potential.”
