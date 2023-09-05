LAINGS, the Scottish family jeweller, has officially opened a store dedicated to Swiss watchmaker TAG Heuer in Glasgow.
The outlet, based at the heart of the ‘Style Mile’ on Buchanan Street, is the first boutique to be opened by the brand in Scotland.
And Laings, which can trace its roots to 1840, declared that the investment underlines its commitment to maintaining a presence on the high street.
The jeweller is currently in the midst of a £5 million project to develop a multi-floor Laings showroom in Rowan House elsewhere on Buchanan Street, which is scheduled to open in 2024.
The new TAG Heuer boutique, which occupies a former Diesel clothing store, will sell the brand’s Carrera Collection, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. It will also sell the Connected Calibre E4, the luxury smartwatch.
Aileen Coulter, store manager of the new TAG Heuer boutique, said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming clients into our new boutique - whether it be their first venture into luxury Swiss watches or extending a growing passion for TAG Heuer.
"The showroom is the perfect environment for clients to immerse themselves in the TAG Heuer experience, allowing them to witness first-hand, the expertise of world-renowned Swiss watchmaking, underpinned by a passion for precision and utilising the very latest technology.”
Rob Diver, managing director of TAG Heuer UK and Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be opening this new TAG Heuer boutique in Glasgow in partnership with Laings, which marks our first mono-brand boutique together.
"This new space will enable us to offer our customers a fully immersive, in-store brand experience on Glasgow’s famous style mile and is part of a new and exciting collaborative journey with Laings.”
Laings has recently expanded its showroom in Cardiff and upgraded its presence in Southampton as part of a £10m store investment programme, which takes in the Rowan House plan. It also has a showroom in Edinburgh.
