Ryden has been instructed by Russell to oversee the sale of The Glassworks, a 3.46 acres residential development site in Leith, Edinburgh.

The site, with a potential gross development value of up to £65 million, has planning permission in place and can accommodate 247 residential units and commercial spaces.

David Fraser, residential, investment and development partner at Ryden, said: "Ryden is delighted to bring this exciting residential development opportunity to the market.

"We have been working with the owners for the last few years to secure planning permission in principle, which allows us to offer the site on [an] 'oven ready' basis.

"The recent opening of the Edinburgh Trams to Leith has given this vibrant waterside location a real boost."

The scheme comprises the demolition of the existing buildings and the redevelopment of the site for a mixed use development for mainly residential purposes of approximately 247 units and some commercial uses which include car parking and landscaping.

The design includes eight blocks varying in height from three to six storeys. The site provides flexibility, being suitable for either private sale or build-to-rent models. It said 25% of the project is earmarked for affordable housing, aligning with Edinburgh's community housing objectives.

The site "benefits from Leith's enhanced connectivity due to the recent extension of the Edinburgh Trams", the agent said, adding: "The vibrant waterside area offers a mix of bars, restaurants, hotels, and shops, contributing to an upscale urban lifestyle."

Historic Scottish jeweller opens new Glasgow store

Laings, the Scottish family jeweller, has officially opened a store dedicated to Swiss watchmaker TAG Heuer in Glasgow.

The outlet, based at the heart of the ‘Style Mile’ on Buchanan Street, is the first boutique to be opened by the brand in Scotland. And Laings, which can trace its roots to 1840, declared that the investment underlines its commitment to maintaining a presence on the high street.