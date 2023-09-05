The latest figures reveal that the number of three-year waits on inpatient and day case lists has nearly tripled over the past year, from 560 at the end of June last year to 1,587 by the end of June 2023.

It is the first time that Public Health Scotland has disclosed data specifically relating to three year waits.

Backlogs are worst in NHS Grampian and Lanarkshire, where 696 and 281 patients respectively have been waiting over three years to be admitted for treatment.

Scotland-wide, the bulk of three-year waits relate to procedures in general surgery (352), which may include operations such as a gallbladder removal or hernia repair; ear, nose and throat (316); orthopaedics (252); and gynaecology (155).

It comes after a row in August when UK Health Secretary Steve Barclay suggested that the devolved governments in Scotland and Wales should consider referring long-wait patients to England for faster NHS treatment as part of the national drive to clear waiting list backlogs.

In England, the number of two-year waits had already reduced to 314 by the end of June.

The Scottish Government previously pledged to eradicate two-year waits "in most specialties" for inpatient and day case treatment - procedures which require an admission to hospital - by the end of September 2022, with 18-month waits supposed to be all but gone by the end of this month.

The two-year wait target was missed and the 18-month target is not on track.

According to PHS, by the end of June this year there were still 6,831 two-year waits on inpatient and day case lists for NHS Scotland - down from 9,535 a year ago - and 17,201 waits in excess of 18 months, a reduction of just 3.5% compared to 17,816 at the end of June 2022.

The PHS report also shows a year-on-year increase in the number of patients who have been waiting over a year - from 34,458 to 36,628 - as the overall size of the waiting list continues to climb.

By the end of June it exceeded 149,000 compared to an average of around 77,600 in the year before the Covid pandemic led to severe restrictions on planned care.

Dame Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour's health spokeswoman said the crisis was "spiralling out of control".

She added: “Record waiting lists have soared again, leaving thousands of Scots stuck languishing in limbo for more than a year – but catch-up efforts haven’t worked, with the number of operations plummeting."

Dr Sandesh Gulhane, health spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives, said the scale of the problem was "scarcely believable".

He added: "“Ministers must focus relentlessly on tackling this backlog because, as well as adding to patients’ suffering, it increases the strain on primary care."

The PHS report noted that while elective activity has increased - it was up by around 18% compared to same quarter in 2022 - the number of patients admitted to hospital in the three months to the end of June was still "markedly down" by 17% against the pre-pandemic average.

Health boards have been trying to balance growing demand from new referrals against the impetus to clear backlogs, which has resulted in them "diverting capacity to longer waiting patients that are less clinically urgent".

Over the past year, nearly 14% of all admissions were patients who had been waiting over a year, up from less than 8% in the previous 12 months.

Overall, the report highlights the disparity between the typical time most patients are waiting and the large number of abnormally long waits.

Among patients admitted to hospital between April and June, the median wait time from consultant referral to treatment had been 63 days.

This is similar to the 57 days averaged in 2019, and means that more than half (57%) are being treated within 12 weeks.

However, 10% had waited more than 473 days prior to admission.

Separate data for July also shows that the number of operations scheduled for theatre in the NHS was up by 10% year-on-year, to 21,919, but this remains 18.5% lower than pre-pandemic averages.

A total of 317 were cancelled due to "non-clinical/capacity" reasons, such as staff and bed shortages.

Delayed discharge also rose in July, with 1,897 patients fit to leave hospital continuing to occupy a bed for an average of 23 days.

The 9% increase in delayed discharges compared to June is likely to reflect staff absences in social care for example due to summer holidays, but could also reflect a sharp increase in Covid rates since the beginning of July.

Delayed discharge numbers rose in July (Image: PHS)

Patients cannot be discharged from hospital into care homes if they test positive for Covid, nor can care homes accept new admissions if they are experiencing a Covid outbreak.

Meanwhile, NHS workforce statistics show that nursing and midwifery vacancies have climbed to more than 5,600 with consultant vacancies up by 15% on the previous quarter, leaving over 500 posts unfilled.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: "We are working with NHS Boards to reduce long waits, which have been exacerbated by the impacts of the global pandemic.

"This includes targets announced last summer to address the backlog of planned care in our NHS and the delivery of the commitments in the £1 billion NHS Recovery Plan to support an increase in inpatient, day-case, and outpatient activity.

"We have also increased capacity through the creation of a network of National Treatment Centres (NTCs) to provide capacity for more than 40,000 additional surgeries and procedures each year."