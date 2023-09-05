A consultation has been launched to gauge opinions on new rules seeking to regulate supporters travelling to football matches in private buses.
The 'Guidelines for taking passengers to sporting events in Scotland' would see a host of new guidelines imposed on travelling fans, bringing Scotland in line with England.
Buses would have to adhere to strict arrival and departure times, inform a dedicated police officer about their intention to travel, and be banned from stopping at pubs unless a “substantial meal” was consumed along with any alcohol.
Permission would have to be sought to stop and pick up anyone enroute, while Those running the bus would be required to inform the DFO of "any chanting demonstrating hostility based on race, ethnicity religion or beliefs, sexual orientation, disability, and transgender identity or chanting of an otherwise grossly offensive or inflammatory nature" which happened on the journey.”
The proposal have gone down with travelling fans about as well as a dreary 1-0 defeat on a wet Tuesday night in Greenock – but are they a good idea?
We want to know; Is it time to better regulate travelling supporters?
Vote now in our online poll:
It’s not just fans who have reacted badly to the proposals: The SNP's Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has described them as "unworkable, unmanageable, unenforceable".
However, Richard Turfitt, Senior Traffic Commissioner for Great Britain, said in the consultation: "These guidelines have historically applied to Scottish operators when conveying passengers to all football matches in England and Wales but have not previously been applied to matches held within Scotland."
