The family of two young boys who were seriously injured in a road traffic accident have raised £5,000 for the Scottish air ambulance and its staff.
Carson, 9, and Calvin, 6, suffered head injuries and were put in a medically induced comas after their car skidded on ice and flipped twice on a day out in Glenshee.
Both were treated at the scene of the crash by by EMRS Consultants Dr Michael Gillespie and Dr Kathryn Bennett, and were airlifted to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow.
Carson stayed in hospital for six weeks, whilst Calvin was in hospital for three weeks. Both boys are both now back at school part-time.
Their mother Sheree Birse praised the care her two boys received from the crew.
She said:“The boys were kept side by side all throughout their treatment from the air ambulance to their hospital stay.
“Dr Gillespie dropped by the hospital a few times during their treatment and was actually there the first time they both woke up. He has always kept in touch with the boys.”
The family raised the money as a way to say thank you to the Scottish Ambulance Service’s Scottish Specialist Transfer and Retrieval (ScotSTAR), which provided the children’s emergency care.
The donation has helped fund the purchase of highly specialised mannequins.
Ms Birse added: “The boys have met Michael and Kat a few times now and have thoroughly enjoyed visiting the ScotSTAR team at their base to see the training mannequins in use.”
Michael Dickson, Chief Executive, SAS, said: “We are so pleased that Carson and Calvin have recovered so well after such a traumatic incident. Our ScotSTAR team are an essential part of the Scottish Ambulance Service, providing the very best care to patients, often in the most challenging of circumstances.”
Kirsten Watson, CEO, Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, added: “It’s incredible to see how this young family harnessed a traumatic situation into fundraising that could potentially save lives through effective training.
“Their exceptional fundraising supports an awe-inspiring team over at ScotSTAR, whom the charity is delighted to continue supporting.”
