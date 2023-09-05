Scientists have been probing Covid conspiracy theories in a bid to develop ways to stop the spread of fake news.
Experts at the University of Stirling analysed social media posts spanning March to June 2020 – the height of the COVID-19 pandemic – to find ways organisations and individuals can better deal with false stories intended to mislead the public.
The study looked at more than 87,000 posts from X - formerly known as Twitter – and centred around four prominent conspiracy theories.
These gained traction during the early months of the pandemic: the 5G conspiracy; the Film Your Hospital movement; Expose Bill Gates; and the Plandemic conspiracy.
Users were tweeting from all around the world, but the most prominent were from Europe and North America.
A man is carried away by police officers during a protest against the Covid-19 lockdown
Researchers found varying levels of belief in the conspiracies. At their most extreme, Twitter users had rejected scientific literature and disseminated vaccine mistruths, claiming the COVID-19 pandemic was a hoax.
READ MORE: Public meeting ends with 'execution' call
As part of the study, the University of Stirling team has created a DigiAware Toolbox using the concept of ‘digital mindfulness’ so that people can make informed decisions on fake news stories.
Digital mindfulness – a digital version of the fast-growing industry of mindfulness training - helps people be digitally agile and focused without distractions. The Toolbox also draws on bias awareness, risk perception and principles of crisis management.
Dr Wasim Ahmed of Stirling Management School, a co-author of the study, said: “Our findings highlight the need for a digital mindset in combating disinformation during major disruptive crises like the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Government and health authorities may not have the resources to address every conspiracy, and some content may not violate social media policies. That is when the public needs resources, knowledge and a digital mindset so that they can critically evaluate information.”
He added: “Digital mindfulness through something like the DigiAware Toolbox helps people change their behaviour so that they can assess information critically and make more informed decisions. That is vital in countering future disinformation campaigns.”
READ MORE: 'Blame the politicians for the rise in violent conspiracists'
Conspiracy theories related to COVID-19 have had a range of consequences, said Dr Ahmed. “For example, the theory that 5G technology is responsible for either spreading or causing COVID-19 led to vandalism and arson of 5G towers and verbal abuse of 5G employees across the UK.
“The conspiracies around Bill Gates and the Film Your Hospital movement aimed to cause distrust in vaccines and healthcare, leading to some medical professions receiving abuse.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel