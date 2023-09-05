Now, a unique opportunity has arisen for someone with tourism savvy to become part of the community that transformed the island of Gigha following a community buyout just over 20 years ago.

The Isle of Gigha Heritage Trust, which manages the assets of the island on behalf of the community, is looking for a new operator to run its "well-established" holiday cottage business.

Five cottages are available for lease by someone, "who can work with existing tourism businesses to develop Gigha as a visitor destination."

The Trust and its subsidiary company own a range of tourism assets across the island, including the Boathouse Restaurant, Gigha Hotel, Achamore Gardens as well as a camp and motorhome site and activity centre.

Last year a new marketing campaign was launched to encourage more people to visit the most southerly Hebridean isle.

The tourism drive was accompanied by the development of 22km of path networks across the island which created access to sites of interest, whilst encouraging visitors to slow down and explore Gigha by foot and bicycle.

The Trust said the decision to offer the opportunity to lease the business privately is in line with a development plan "which supports the development of private business and increasing the population of the island."

The preferred option will be for the new operator to live on the island. A spokeswoman for the Trust said rental housing is available and five new homes are being built on the island.

The current leaseholder is handing the business back after leaving Gigha to take on another business.

The spokeswoman added: "They have found it quite difficult to devote the time and attention required for the cottages and felt that it would be better for the business if they allowed someone else the opportunity to lease them."

The cottages have been in community ownership since the buy-out in 2002.

Ian Wilson, chairman of the Trust said: “This opportunity for someone to manage and develop the holiday cottage business is a great chance for someone to work with the existing businesses on Gigha and the Trust to increase the time that visitors spend on the island and make sure everyone has a great experience when they come to Gigha.

"It will hopefully be interesting to someone who wants to become their own boss and manage and develop a successful business in partnership with the Trust.

"We are really keen to support small businesses to grow and develop on Gigha, and this is a great opportunity to do that.”

The Isle of Gigha is situated three miles west of the Kintyre peninsula and serviced by 20-minute CalMac sailings from Tayinloan.

The Isle of Gigha Heritage Trust bought the land after it was put on the market in 2001 by its last private owner Derek Holt.

The purchase was helped by £3.5 million from the Scottish Land Fund via the National Lottery and £500,000 from Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

Two years later the trust honoured a pledge to pay back £1 million of the purchase price.

Before the buyout, Gigha’s population had fallen to 92. Now it is nearly 170.

In 2021 the U.K. television broadcaster Channel 4 produced a reality show called Murder Island on the island, featuring a fictitious murder case written by the Scottish author Ian Rankin and “investigated” by ordinary members of the public, assisted by former police officers.

Interested parties are asked to email shona@gigha.org.uk or telephone 01583 505390.