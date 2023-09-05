At around 8.30pm on Sunday September 3, two 13-year-olds and a 15-year-old were walking towards a bus stop in Niddrie Mains Road.

They were approached by eight young people dressed in black, two of whom slashed one of the 13-year-old's ear with a knife.

The other two were then attacked by other members of the group, with the other 13-year-old boy stabbed and the eldest punched.

The group of eight then ran off into the night.

Read More: Police Scotland say they 'won't investigate some crimes' due to cuts

The injured boys were treated at hospital and the incident was reported to police on Monday, 4 September, 2023.

Officers are treating the incident as racially aggravated and are reviewing CCTV footage.

Detective Inspector Keith Fairbairn said: “I know there were members of the public in the area at the time of the attack and I am asking them to contact us with any information they may have.

"We are appealing for details on the group of youths, who were dressed in dark clothing, perhaps you saw them somewhere else, did you see them running off, any small piece of information could assist us in identifying those responsible for these attacks.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2523. You can also call Crimestoppers and give your information anonymously. They can be contacted on 0800 555 111.