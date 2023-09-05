The police box was most recently operating as a “Flower Stop” business, but a new owner could "opt to use it for a variety of different purposes", Auction House Scotland said.

Located on the corner of Brandon Terrace and Howard Street in the Canonmills area to the north of the city centre, the former police box is close to the Royal Botanic Garden.

Auction House Scotland, which is selling the former police box at its next in-room auction at 2pm on September 13 at the Radisson RED hotel in Glasgow, said: “Dating back to the 1930s, Edinburgh's iconic police boxes are very much a part of the city and can be found all over the capital, with some now operating as coffee shops, eateries and even a pop-up for hire.

“In the days before mobile phones, the police boxes were an important lifeline to bobbies on the beat, who used them to check in with the station and receive their orders.”

It added: “The inside of the unit is in fair condition with a number of original character features retained, with the added benefits of electricity supply, water connection (currently shut off) and a telephone point to reinstall a landline if required.”

Auction House Scotland noted a rolling ground rent lease is in place with Edinburgh City Council at £50 per calendar month to cover the box site and “small surrounding area”.

Mandi Cooper, managing director of Auction House Scotland, said: “This former police box offers a small business owner the chance to own a piece of Edinburgh’s history and operate their business in a truly unique setting.

“What’s more, the unit is in a fantastic location that benefits from high levels of local and tourist footfall, along with a number of bus stops close by.”

The auction will also be live-streamed, allowing interested bidders the option to watch and bid online, and telephone and proxy bidding is also available if potential buyers are unable to attend the auction to bid in person. All bidders are required to register to bid before participating.