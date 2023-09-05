Farmers running experiences for tourists with the animals say they are noting more and more international visitors this year, with a particular enthusiasm from Americans.

Despite their name, Highland cows can be met all across Scotland - from its most northern point to the Borders, to the southside of Glasgow.

Here is a list of some of the best places to see Highland cows across the country:

Bealach na Bà

Bealach na Bà is a coastal road where you are guaranteed a sighting of the animals roaming freely, without the organisation of a farmer or tourism organiser. This is a spot signifying the sort of imagery that would usually be conjured up with the mention of a Highland cow.

The road runs between Applcross and Shieldaig in Wester Ross, one of the most famous roads on the North Coast 500. Being located on a peninsula, it offers the chance to get a snap of the animals with a stunning sea view backdrop.

Elsewhere on the North Coast 500…

For those embarking on an NC500 road trip, there will be plenty chances to see the animals that make up postcard images from the places they are seeing whilst they travel around.

The animals can be spotted in fields on a stretch of the road between Thurso and Durness, at the very top of mainland Scotland. There is also the chance to see them in their natural habitat on the stunning Clachtoll Beach in Lochinver.

There are also a number of more formal options to get the full Highland cow experience on this stretch of land, including at Kirton Farm in Thurso where the buggy tours they organise will let you get up close to the animals.

Cow Hill

Cow Hill at the edge of Fort William literally earned its name from the cattle who have for generations been kept there by Highland farmers. Nearby Glencoe and Glen Nevis are also prime spots for Highland cow watching, meaning you could easily do a tour round the area and see lots of cows.

Aberdeenshire

Seeing a Highland cow does not require venturing too far into rural Scotland - there are lots of spots in Aberdeenshire which are a relatively short drive from the country's third largest city.

Macallan Distillery has its own herd of Highland cattle to greet visitors who tour its grounds, combining two icons of Scottish tourism.

Kincardine Castle is another tourist magnet in the county that lets guests tick off both a historical site and a wonder of nature in one visit.

Beecraigs Country Park

Highland cows do not require a trip that far north - there are also many of the animals to be found around the central belt. It is not quite the same as seeing the cows roaming amongst the dramatic scenery of the NC500, with north sea waves crashing in the background and hills suitable for a Braveheart scene, but a short drive from Edinburgh will let you see them up close.

On the outskirts of Linlithgow, Beecraigs Country Park is home to a herd of Highland cattle. A trip here also makes it easy to see a range of wildlife within the one space - Beecraigs also keeps red deer and Scottish Hebridean sheep.

Pollock Country Park

For Glasgow locals Pollock Country Park offers the same idea as Beecraigs closer to home - with a herd of cows right in the city’s south side.

The Park is home to around 50 Highland cows, and its dedicated livestock team offer guided walks and the chance to see the animals being fed and groomed.

Kitchen Coos and Ewes, Dumfries and Galloway

This Wigtownshire farm has already welcomed 2000 visitors to see its cattle this year - having already matched its numbers from last year in July.

This is another spot where buggy tours are offered, with the chance to see a Highland cow in the very south of Scotland