Across Scotland, there are currently over one million people aged 65 and over 220,000+ people using social care and it’s no surprise that most of this is for the older generation.

However, a deep problem lies with the provision of this care. The current vacancy rate for home care sits at 59% and 87% of care workers in Scotland report that their place of work is understaffed.

By 2030, the number of people aged 65+ in Scotland is set to increase by more than 200,000 and without change, thousands of the country’s residents will be without access to the essential care they require in just a few years.

Caremark, a leading UK home care provider, is committed to providing a solution to the shortage of carers by actively recruiting new franchise owners and care assistants to meet care demands as soon as possible.

“The need for home care assistance has increased dramatically in recent years, making it a lucrative and fulfilling career option for those who have a passion for helping others,” explains Emma Scholes, Director of Marketing at Caremark.

“In fact, 80% of adults in Scotland have stated they would prefer to receive care in their own home vs only 4% in a dedicated facility.

“We are committed to being part of the solution to the care crisis by providing the highest quality of care to those in need. However, while Caremark has over 120 offices around the UK, Scotland is currently without any, and the job of care assistants can’t be done without a franchise opening. With this in mind, we’re hoping individuals looking to start a business that positively impacts their community will come forward. We offer an extensive induction course, support, and resources to help our franchise owners succeed, so it really is a team effort.

“Once a franchise is established, we can then work together to recruit for the much-needed roles of our home care assistants. They each play a crucial role in enhancing the quality of life for individuals, but we realise the profession requires a unique set of skills and attributes, including sensitivity, understanding, patience, and the ability to remain calm in stressful situations.

"The job satisfaction of going home at the end of the day, knowing you have put a smile on so many faces and allowed customers the freedom to live their life in their own home, is extremely rewarding.”

When asked what makes Caremark stand out compared to other companies, Emma said:

“Caremark care assistants provide home care services to support everyone in need, not just private customers. While local authority contracts vary regionally, Caremark currently handles approximately 4,500 publicly funded customers and 2,500 private customers across the UK – this is very different to other home care providers. We genuinely want to make home care accessible to all.”

Emma concluded: “We encourage anyone interested to get in touch with us today. A Caremark franchise not only creates employment opportunities but notably impacts the quality of life of local residents and empowers more people to stay in their own homes. All while earning a significant income.”

