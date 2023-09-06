The company - which makes billing and auditing software used by hospitals, pharmacies and other healthcare providers in the United States - said the strong sales momentum that picked up steam during the three months to the end of June continued into the new financial year as the market emerged from the prolonged period of disruption caused by the Covid pandemic.

After falling by 16% in the first half, profits in the second half rebounded to finish level for the full 12 months at $13.1 million (£10.4m), the same as the previous year. Revenues came in at $174m, up 5% from previously.

Craneware, which employs around one-third of its 750-strong workforce in Edinburgh, said the results were a testament to the group's resilience. With the public health emergency in the US formally declared over in May 2023, and other pressures easing, hospitals are returning their attention to long-term solutions to control costs.

"It’s a combination of the public health emergency finishing in May, from a hospital perspective, and US inflation started to come down around that time as well to more manageable levels," chief executive Keith Nielson said. "So through that last quarter for us and into this quarter we’ve started to see people think a lot more strategically and that resulted in some good sales momentum coming through.”

Craneware reported significant gains across a number of financial metrics, with adjusted earnings up 6% at $54.9m. Annual recurring revenue - a key metric for software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies - rose to $169m, with a net revenue retention value of 100%.

Bank debt was reduced to $83m, down from $111.6m in the prior year.

The company's products, led by its Trisus applications, are currently used by about 40% of all hospitals in the US, which itself accounts for roughly half of the global healthcare market. Mr Nielson said there was "no reason why we can’t be in all hospitals in the future", with opportunities to both upsell to existing clients and win entirely new business.

“Really what we are trying to illustrate is the strength and depth, that it’s no one thing that has been driving our sales momentum, it’s actually a range of different metrics which we think make us far more resilient," he said. “Acquisitions are a bit of a possibility but it’s mainly about these opportunities that are in front of us – expansion sales and new customer wins with regards to that.

"The other stream that we added through the course of the year was third-party vendors sitting on top of our platform. In the year just completed [that] was de minimis, it was only about £1.1m, but we think there is substantial growth that can come through from that.”

Analyst Alasdair Young of Panmure Gordon said the results were in line with expectations but the most important development was the early evidence of a more supportive market backdrop and rising customer confidence.

"Beyond the improving ability of customers to purchase Craneware's solutions, we also see scope for a reacceleration of growth due to a renew focus on new customer wins and upsells after the disruption caused by migrating customers to the cloud and the integration of Sentry," he said in a note to investors.

Craneware announced in June 2021 that it would pay £283m to take over Florida-based Sentry Data Systems, making it the biggest acquisition in the Scottish firm's history. Craneware declared the integration of Sentry to be complete in July of last year.

The board has proposed a final dividend of 16p per share, up from 15.5p last year, raising the total dividend for the year by 2% to 28.5p. Shares in AIM-listed Craneware closed yesterday's trading 115p higher at 1,500p, and increase of 8.3%.