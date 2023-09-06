An airline has launched flights from Glasgow and Edinburgh to Rome for the Six Nations rugby championship next year.
Scotland are scheduled to play Italy at the Stadio Olimpico on March 9.
Luton-based easyJet is providing more flights from Scotland to the Italian capital for the match.
READ MORE: Loganair Glasgow Airport to Donegal grows
A spokesperson for easyJet said: “We’re pleased to be operating additional flights from Edinburgh and Glasgow to Rome next March so that our customers have more choice when booking a trip to Italy’s capital to support Scotland in the 2024 Six Nations Championship and we look forward to welcoming them on board.”
READ MORE: Scottish airport wins new easyJet Hurghada, Egypt route
Kate Sherry, chief commercial officer (aero), Edinburgh Airport, hailed the news.
She said: “We’re big fans of Scottish Rugby at Edinburgh Airport so it’s great that for this weekend all flights will lead to Rome to allow Scots to support our rugby team.
“Let’s hope it's off the back of a great World Cup!”
It comes alongside Jet2 flights from Glasgow to Rome and Ryanair flights from Edinburgh to the Italian capital scheduled for next year.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here