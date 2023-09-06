Scotland are scheduled to play Italy at the Stadio Olimpico on March 9.

Luton-based easyJet is providing more flights from Scotland to the Italian capital for the match.

A spokesperson for easyJet said: “We’re pleased to be operating additional flights from Edinburgh and Glasgow to Rome next March so that our customers have more choice when booking a trip to Italy’s capital to support Scotland in the 2024 Six Nations Championship and we look forward to welcoming them on board.”

Kate Sherry, chief commercial officer (aero), Edinburgh Airport, hailed the news.

She said: “We’re big fans of Scottish Rugby at Edinburgh Airport so it’s great that for this weekend all flights will lead to Rome to allow Scots to support our rugby team.

“Let’s hope it's off the back of a great World Cup!”

It comes alongside Jet2 flights from Glasgow to Rome and Ryanair flights from Edinburgh to the Italian capital scheduled for next year.