The collision happened at around 1.35am on Wednesday at the Corran Esplanade on the A85 in Oban, Argyll and Bute.

The pedestrian, a 39-year-old man, was treated at the scene and then taken to Lorn and Islands Hospital in the town, the Scottish Ambulance Service said.

Another ambulance attended the emergency call. Police are appealing for information about the incident.

Sergeant Archie McGuire, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “We are working to establish the full circumstances which led to this collision and would urge anyone who may have any information to come forward.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 0198 of September 6.”

Police said the road remains closed westbound to allow for an investigation at the scene.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “In the early hours of today (Wednesday) an ambulance was involved in a collision with a pedestrian at Corran Esplanade on the A85, Oban, whilst on its way to an emergency call.

“The patient was treated on scene and then conveyed to Lorne and Islands Hospital.

“An additional ambulance attended the emergency call.

“Our thoughts are with all of those affected by the incident.”