A Fife family-run business was recently the subject of an Early Day Motion in the House of Commons, presented by Neale Hanvey MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath constituency.

The motion, which is tabled to draw the House’s attention to a particular issue or campaign, commended the partnership between MPH Group of Kirkcaldy and Navien UK for its Heat2Eat Campaign, which to date has raised more than £17,000 in donations for Fife charities and food banks.

Located in the heart of Fife, MPH Group, a family-run all-trades company, is making a significant impact through its Heat2Eat campaign.

Conceived by its owner, Ewan McLean, the campaign aims to address the rising living costs and energy affecting Fife’s residents.

The initiative offers free energy assessments to Fife residents, advising on maximising current system efficiencies. And for every Navien boiler installed in Fife, £100 is donated to local charities, ensuring community-wide benefits.

Since its inception in January 2023, Heat2Eat has raised over £17,000 in the Fife area.

The nominated charity, Brighter Futures Health Hub, has managed these funds, ensuring they reach the right places.

Sadly, this year saw the passing of Rose Duncan of Brighter Futures Health Hub. She had a key role in disbursing the donations to where they were needed most. A lifelong servant of Fife’s underprivileged, her absence leaves a vacuum, but her influence remains indelible.

MPH Group Of Kirkcaldy presents a cheque for £10,000 at the Brighter Futures Charity Health Hub

The EDM fittingly honoured her contributions to the Heat2Eat campaign and the community at large.

The recognition from local MP Neale Hanvey through an Early Day Motion further underscores the significance and the positive impact that local businesses can bring about when they combine entrepreneurship with a sense of social responsibility.

Ewan Mclean said: “For me, it’s simple. If you’re in a position to help, you should. That’s the ethos that has driven MPH Group since the start and will continue to do so. Heat2Eat isn’t just a campaign; it’s a manifestation of what happens when businesses decide to become part of the solution.”

The past year has been rewarding for MPH Group, recently honoured with ‘Highly Commended’ status for two significant awards – Heating Installer/contractor of the year 2023 and Vulnerable Customer Support Organisation Of The Year 2023.

In addition, the company has been shortlisted for ‘Small Company of the Year’ at the H&V News Awards, often referred to as the “Oscars of the HVAC industry,” with a legacy spanning almost 30 years this is the pinnacle of industry recognition. The ceremony takes place in London at the Hilton Metropole on the 23rd of November.

The Heat2Eat campaign has also been nominated for ‘Campaign of the Year’ at the Energy Awards 2023. This nomination reflects the groundbreaking impact the campaign has had within the community, offering a creative solution to pressing problems while demonstrating outstanding commitment to corporate social responsibility.

The Early Day Motion

Navien is one of the world’s largest and most innovative boiler manufacturers. Entering the UK market in 2014, Navien has quickly established a reputation for cutting-edge, high-efficiency condensing gas boilers. These boilers are tailored to suit a variety of needs, whether you have a large home or multiple bathrooms.

Its Navien NCB700 ON combi boilers have the unique capability of providing hot water to three bathrooms simultaneously. This engineering marvel enhances Navien’s partnership with MPH Group, enabling the Heat2Eat campaign to offer the most efficient and effective solutions for families looking to save on energy costs.

Ewan McLean reflects on its success and future, saying: “The Heat2Eat campaign embodies the core values we’ve upheld at MPH Group for over 20 years. We’re not just in the business of home improvement; we’re in the business of community improvement.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished so far, but this is just the beginning. As long as there are families in need, we’ll continue to find innovative ways to lend a hand.

“Thank you to Navien UK for being an outstanding partner and to the Fife community for their continued trust and support.”



For more information on the Heat2Eat campaign please visit www.mphboilers.co.uk and for more information on MPH Group please visit www.mph.group.co.uk