From good old-fashioned chippies which have welcomed famous faces over the years to relative newcomers who offer menus that celebrate the best of local produce, here is a list of ten fish and chip shops with a view to visit this weekend.

The Wee Hurrie

29 Harbour Road, Troon

The Wee Hurrie can be found at a lively spot on Troon Harbour, with long queues to be expected when warm weather hits.

Upon visiting last summer, The Herald’s resident restaurant critic Ron Mackenna gave the restaurant an impressive 24/30 score after ordering a selection of “fresh sole in a puffy diaphanous batter, great crispy fillets of very fresh haddock, monkfish bombs, squid tempura”.

Frankie’s Fish and Chips

Brae, Shetland

First opened in 2008, Frankie’s holds the reputation as the most northerly fish and chip shop in Scotland in a truly spectacular location less than 25 miles north of the town of Lerwick.

Committed to supporting sustainable fishing practices, all of their seafood is purchased from a local market with scallops, crab mussels and more sourced from the rich fishing grounds that surround Shetland.

Anstruther Fish Bar and Restaurant

42-44 Shore Street, Anstruther, Fife

A list of seaside chippies simply wouldn’t be complete without mention of the Anstruther Fish Bar and Restaurant.

The business is overseen by Alison and Robert Smith, a duo whose family histories have been intertwined with the fishing industry for centuries.

Only four of their expert fish fryers are said to know the ‘secret formula’ for the batter used at the harbourside chippie which has been visited by an impressive list of famous faces over the years.

The Oban Fish and Chip Shop

116 George Street, Oban

There’s no shortage of incredible restaurants to discover in the ‘seafood capital of Scotland’, but for a shorefront portion of fish and chips which has been given the seal of approval from TV chef Rick Stein, look no further than the Oban Fish and Chip Shop and Takeaway.

Alongside traditional chippie fare, you’ll find catch-of-the-day specials utilising produce which has been delivered fresh each morning at the eatery which is run by husband and wife team George and Lillian.

The Fishmarket

23A Pier Place, Newhaven, Edinburgh

A collaboration between Welch Fishmongers and the team behind the award-winning Ondine seafood restaurant in Edinburgh, a sit-in experience at The Fishmarket in Newhaven offers everything from £1.50 Oyster Happy Hours to grilled langoustines in garlic and parsley butter.

Takeaways are served over the counter with a selection of crispy monkfish, lemon sole goujons or wild king prawn scampi all made fresh to order.

Quayside Restaurant & Fish Bar

West Quay, Gourdon

Visitors at the Quayside Restaurant & Fish Bar can expect unrivalled views across the North Sea.

If the weather isn’t quite right for enjoying a takeaway haddock and chips on the harbour wall, a table can be booked indoors at the 52-seat restaurant which serves the best of the day’s fresh catch from Catterline, Johnshaven and Gourdon.

The Bay Fish & Chips

Beach Promenade, Stonehaven

With multiple awards wins under its belt, The Bay claims to have ‘put Stonehaven on the food map’ using local and sustainably sourced produce.

All fish is cooked fresh to order and customers can even pick up a packet of their premium batter mix to recreate the experience at home, minus the picturesque seaside views.

Fisherman’s Pier Fresh Fish and Chips

Main Street, Tobermory

A small but mighty silver van based at the Tobermory Pier on the Isle of Mull.

If haddock, scampi or scallops don’t catch your eye there are local delicacies to be found in the form of smoked sausage from the nearby Sgriob-Ruadh farm or an Italian-crusted Tobermory hot smoked salmon salad.

The Chippy

Armadale House Bank Street, Portree

Amongst the colourful buildings at Portree’s harbour is The Chippy.

It’s a simple name for a restaurant that has served thousands of tourists this summer season with a menu of all the usual suspects including battered haddock and chunky chips fried until golden in beef dripping.

Best enjoyed in their outdoor seating area with a can of Irn-Bru.

The Fish Works

3 The Promenade, Largs

After working in the food and drink industry for over 40 years, Largs locals Ross and Tiffany Irvin decided to open The Fish Works directly on the Promenade, offering fresh Scottish seafood with views across the Firth of Clyde.

If you’re lucky you’ll catch specials like crab-loaded chips or Lousiana king prawns alongside a regular menu of super-sized fish suppers.