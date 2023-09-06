Bon Accord Soft Drinks is now available in many major Sainsbury’s stores across Scotland.

It also said its 100% naturally sweetened range will now be available for purchase in the Braehead, Drumchapel, East Kilbride, Kirkintilloch, Hamilton, and Darnley stores in and around Glasgow.

The Bon Accord range in Sainsbury’s stores will consist of 750ml sharing bottles of Rhubarb Soda, Cloudy Lemonade, and Ginger Beer.

Having recently revamped its recipes in keeping with consumer trends and customer feedback, the naturally sweet drinks are now compliant with new government regulations regarding the fat, salt and sugar content of consumer goods.

Karen Knowles, managing director of Bon Accord Soft Drinks, said: "We’re thrilled to be working with Sainsbury’s and are over the moon to announce that our one hundred percent naturally sweetened drinks will be available to even more people across Scotland thanks to this partnership.

“Our emphasis on natural ingredients and environmentally conscious packaging makes us stand out in the soft drinks space, and we can’t wait for more people to try our refreshing and better-for-you drinks.

“Existing Bon Accord drinks fans will know that each flavour is carefully crafted to cater to every pallet, delivering a memorable moment with each sip. However, in keeping with the latest consumer trends and customer feedback, we’ve recently revamped our recipes, meaning Bon Accord drinks are now high-fat, salt and sugar compliant.

"Our customers asked, and we listened! Our iconic soft drinks just got so much better with the already naturally sweetened drinks now having an even lower sugar content.”

With a heritage dating back to 1903, Bon Accord Soft Drinks has been delivering exceptional beverages to communities across Scotland for over a century. Founded by the current owner's great-great-grandfather, the brand was reimagined and refreshed in 2016 and remains a family-owned and run business to this day.

Wedding venue saved after collapse

The business and assets of Skirlie Castle Limited, which owned the award-winning Glenskirlie Castle at Banknock near Bonnybridge in Stirlingshire, have been acquired, saving more than 30 jobs.

The venue, which was the first new castle to be built in Scotland in the 21st century when it opened in 2007, fell into administration yesterday. Michelle Elliot and Stuart Robb of FRP Advisory, who were appointed joint administrators of Skirlie Castle Limited on September 5, cited amid unsustainable cash flow and financial problems stemming from Covid and soaring costs.