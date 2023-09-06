Humza Yousaf announced plans to take action, citing high numbers of young people who use the cheap and often flavoured tobacco substitutes.

Vapes have been sold as a healthier – though still addictive – alternative to nicotine smoking and have been widely adopted.

But research from Zero Waste Scotland estimates that 26 million disposable vapes are thrown away in Scotland each year, 10 per cent of which are littered and more than half disposed of incorrectly.

The consultation is due to come next year.

Speaking after the announcement, the First Minister said: “Disposable vapes are a threat to both public health and the environment.

“We know that the bright colours and sweet flavours catch the eye of children and young people in particular.

“The World Health Organisation has said there is evidence to suggest that young people who have never smoked but use e-cigarettes, double their chance of starting to smoke tobacco cigarettes in later life.

“Last year, we consulted on restrictions on the advertising and promotion of vaping products.

“Any action we seek to take will build on the regulations already in place to restrict the marketing, promotion and sale of vaping products to under-18s and the findings will be used to inform the refreshed tobacco action plan.”

He added: “On the environment, the evidence is undeniable – from litter on our streets, to the risk of fires in waste facilities, there are issues which demand action.

“We will be working constructively with retailers and other stakeholders to come up with solutions. While we will be asking for views on a ban, we are also keen to explore other interventions that could have a more immediate impact.

“Of course, this is not just an issue for Scotland – these problems are being experienced all over the UK and we will soon be holding discussions on potential solutions.”